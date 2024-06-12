World

Kuwait foreign worker building fire claims over 35 lives

  • June 12, 2024
Over 35 people were killed after a fire erupted in a Kuwait's building housing 200 foreign workers, early in the morning, on June 12.

According to CBS News, the health ministry informed that 35 people were killed while 43 got injured in the fire at the building in the Mangaf area south of Kuwait City. The area is heavily populated with migrant workers.

Victims got suffocated after the fire erupted on the ground floor of the building.

Major General Eid Al-Owaihan, head of the Interior Ministry's General Department of Criminal Evidence, said at the site of the incident, “Unfortunately, we received a report of a fire at... exactly 6:00 am (0300 GMT) in the Mangaf area. As for the deaths in the building behind me, the number has exceeded 35 so far.”

Owaihan further informed that forensic teams are working at the site and have so far identified three bodies.

Kuwait is one of the countries with a large number of migrant workers mostly from south and southeast Asia.

India's Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar posted on X, “Deeply shocked by the news." He offered his ‘deepest condolences to the families of those who tragically lost their lives.’

