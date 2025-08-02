Home / World

Elon Musk plans to appeal fatal Tesla Autopilot crash case ‘wrong’ verdict

Miami jury orders Tesla to pay $243 million to victims after Autopilot car kills young woman

Elon Musk plans to appeal fatal Tesla Autopilot crash case ‘wrong’ verdict
Elon Musk plans to appeal fatal Tesla Autopilot crash case ‘wrong’ verdict

Elon Musk and Tesla have decided to appeal the Miami jury decision in fatal Autopilot crash case.

According to Sky News, Musk is planning to appeal the decision after the jury partly blamed the tech giant’s electric car company, Tesla, for the death of a young woman in Florida and ordered it to pay $243m (£183m) to victims.

Naibel Benavides died after a Tesla car on Autopilot hit her and her boyfriend while stargazing in Florida in 2019.

The crash sent Benavides flying 22 m (75 ft) through the air, causing her death, while her boyfriend, Dillon Angulo, was seriously injured in the incident.

The jury on Friday, August 1, ordered the company to pay $243m (£183m) in damages to Benavides' family and Angulo, citing that the driver could not be solely blamed for the fatal incident.

The jury said, “Today's verdict represents justice for Naibel's tragic death and Dillon's lifelong injuries."

Tesla reacts to fatal Autopilot crash case verdict:

The richest person in the world, Musk, and his company, Tesla, called the decision “wrong” and vowed to appeal the verdict.

Tesla also argued that the driver of the car, George McGee, should be blamed for the incident solely, as he got distracted by picking up his phone while driving his Model S at 62 mph.

The company said, “To be clear, no car in 2019, and none today, would have prevented this crash. This was never about Autopilot; it was a fiction concocted by plaintiffs' lawyers blaming the car when the driver, from day one, admitted and accepted responsibility.”

“(The verdict will) jeopardise Tesla's and the entire industry's efforts to develop and implement life-saving technology,” the EV company added.

It is worth noting that McGee, the driver of the electric car, accepted that he got distracted by his phone before hitting Benavides and her partner, Angulo, and had previously settled a separate case with the victim’s families.

Read more :

World

36-year-old Jerusalem zoo worker passes away after leopard attack

36-year-old Jerusalem zoo worker passes away after leopard attack
Zookeeper named Uriel Nuri sustained multiple injuries in a leopard attack during a "behind-the-scenes tour" for visitors

Russian man dies after self-built helicopter breaks apart on launch

Russian man dies after self-built helicopter breaks apart on launch
The 88-year-old Russian man was rushed to hospital after the incident; however, doctors couldn’t save his life

US job report raises alarms after massive revisions slash 258,000 jobs

US job report raises alarms after massive revisions slash 258,000 jobs
The original estimate for job growth in May was net gain of 144,000 jobs but this was later drastically reduced

Temple of Apollo in Greece targeted by tourists in viral disrespect incident

Temple of Apollo in Greece targeted by tourists in viral disrespect incident
The ancient sanctuary of Apollo Delius, where the Portara is located is open to everyone without an entry fee

Sydney Sweeney ad controversy escalates as JD Vance blasts critics

Sydney Sweeney ad controversy escalates as JD Vance blasts critics
JD Vance mocked Democrats and left-wing individuals for how they reacted to the advertisement.

Storm Floris to hit UK next week with fierce winds and heavy rain

Storm Floris to hit UK next week with fierce winds and heavy rain
Storm Floris is the sixth named storm of the 2024/2025 storm naming season

EU replaces passport stamps with biometric checks in major travel shift

EU replaces passport stamps with biometric checks in major travel shift
Travellers from all over the world will now be required to go through biometric screening

Japan, South Korea scorch under blistering heat amid climate crisis

Japan, South Korea scorch under blistering heat amid climate crisis
Japan and South Korea observe 'hottest day on record' in July as the region is struck by relentless heat