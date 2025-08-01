Home / World

Russian man dies after self-built helicopter breaks apart on launch

The 88-year-old Russian man was rushed to hospital after the incident; however, doctors couldn’t save his life

An 88-year-old Russian man named Vladimir Trapeznikov, who gained significant attention locally for manufacturing his own aircraft, has tragically passed away after preparing to launch the self-built aircraft.

The Volga Region Transport Prosecutor’s Office stated that the man, who lives in Omutninsky district of western Russia’s Kirov Region, and attempted to take off in the homemade aircraft on Thursday, has died after the helicopter’s destruction.

After the destruction, the man was rushed to the Omutninsky District Hospital; however, doctors couldn’t save his life, according to RIA Novosti.

The prosecutor’s office stated that the vehicle was unlicensed, and the circumstances of the incident are currently being reviewed.

Who was Vladimir Trapeznikov?

Vladimir Trapeznikov was an untrained and self-taught inventor who always wanted to become a pilot, as per media reports.

However, he ended up becoming a logging company’s driver, but garnered significant attention for building flying machines.

In 1985, he successfully built a homemade aircraft that led him to feature in a short film in a “Panorama” cinema.

Trapeznikov reportedly manufactured a total of five aircraft, dying after preparing to take off to launch his recently manufactured creation.

