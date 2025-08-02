World’s 10 most expensive cities to live in 2025 

Every year, the positions of cities on the cost-of-living list change but there are a few cities that always remain at the top.
Some cities are so expensive that even living a simple life there is very costly due to things like high rent, expensive food, costly groceries and services.
Because of this, living a normal and comfortable life in such cities can start to feel like a luxury.
Let’s take a closer look at the top 5 most expensive cities in the world in 2025:
Singapore:
Singapore, a city-state, holds the top spot as the most expensive city for high-quality living for the third year in a row.
Singapore stands out because of its excellent quality of life, thanks to its safety, cleanliness and strong infrastructure. Its remarkable and supportive policies for businesses have attracted many international companies and foreign professionals.
However, its limited land area leads to high property prices and owning a car is also expensive due to strict rules but still people living there enjoy benefits like low taxes, stable government and high quality of life.
London:
London held second position as the most expensive cities to live in.
It has long been seen as a top choice for wealthy individuals because of its strong business environment, diverse culture and global connections.
The property market, especially in central London is extremely costly while other daily expenses like food, entertainment and transportation are also very high.
Still, many people want to live in London because of its rich mix of cultures and strong job and business opportunities.
Hong Kong:
Hong Kong is considered the third most expensive city and is known as a major global financial hub.
Housing is very expensive due to high property prices and imported goods come with premium price tags.
While, the city has a well-run and affordable transport system that helps a little with expenses, overall you still need a lot of money to live comfortably in Hong Kong.
Monaco:
Monaco, a small yet extremely luxurious city-state, known for being home to many rich and famous individuals is widely recognized as one of the most expensive places in the world.
Since Monaco got rid of income tax in the late 1860s, it has attracted rich people with its generous tax rules and the charm of the French Riviera.
Zurich:
Zurich is one of Europe's major financial hub where many large international banks and companies are based.
People who live their earn high salaries, but the cost of living is also extremely high, especially when it comes to housing, dining and healthcare.
However, the city offers a high quality of life, with a clean environment and efficient public services which help balance out these high costs of living.
Other 5 richest cities in the world in 2025 include,
Shanghai
Dubai
New York
Paris
Milan