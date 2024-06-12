Sports

NBA basketballer Jerry West passes away

Jerry West had clocked in 86 years of age

  • by Web Desk
  • June 12, 2024
NBA basketballer Jerry West passes away
Jerry West had clocked in 86 years of age

Jerry West, who served as the inspiration for NBA’s famous logo, has moved on to another world.

The legendary basketball player was 86 years old when he passed away at his home on Wednesday, as announced by Los Angeles Clippers.

Counted among the game’s most successful contributors, Jerry West remained a shining name in stadiums for eight decades by winning nine championships as a player.

He went on to become a scout, followed by taking on the position of a coach, then ultimately settling as an executive and consultant.

But his athletic hero story isn’t only limited to arena performances.

Long before Jerry West had cemented himself as doubtlessly the best general manager in NBA history, he had started being counted among those faces who were the league’s first ever superstars.

This was because of his perfect style, competitive nature, unbeaten confidence, and filmy looks.

As successful as his basketball career had been, the sportsman’s personal life was sadly quite the opposite.

Born as the son of a coal mine electrician, he lived a troubled childhood that was haunted by his older brother’s death occurring in Korean War.

Unfortunately, Jerry West’s love life with college sweetheart, Martha Jane Kane, also ended with a divorce in 1976. But he did go on to find a wonderful partner in Kristine Bua.

Timothée Chalamet finds solace in Elle Fanning amid Kylie Jenner split rumors

Timothée Chalamet finds solace in Elle Fanning amid Kylie Jenner split rumors
Kate Hudson reveals her favorite Taylor Swift song and album

Kate Hudson reveals her favorite Taylor Swift song and album
Alia Bhatt praises Prabhas, Deepika Padukone’s ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ trailer: 'this looks unreal'

Alia Bhatt praises Prabhas, Deepika Padukone’s ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ trailer: 'this looks unreal'
Melanie Wilking condemns ‘death threats’ received by Miranda Derrick

Melanie Wilking condemns ‘death threats’ received by Miranda Derrick

Sports News

Melanie Wilking condemns ‘death threats’ received by Miranda Derrick
Cristiano Ronaldo feels lucky to play Euro 2024 at 39
Melanie Wilking condemns ‘death threats’ received by Miranda Derrick
Roberto Martinez praises Cristiano Ronaldo’s captaincy skills
Melanie Wilking condemns ‘death threats’ received by Miranda Derrick
Cristiano Ronaldo opens up about his ‘leadership’ style
Melanie Wilking condemns ‘death threats’ received by Miranda Derrick
India set to host FIH Junior Hockey World Cup in 2025
Melanie Wilking condemns ‘death threats’ received by Miranda Derrick
T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh’s Jaker Ali snaps his bat in half: Video
Melanie Wilking condemns ‘death threats’ received by Miranda Derrick
Usain Bolt ruptures heel in painful accident, stretchered off field
Melanie Wilking condemns ‘death threats’ received by Miranda Derrick
Can Pakistan still qualify for T20 World Cup super eight? Find out
Melanie Wilking condemns ‘death threats’ received by Miranda Derrick
Carlo Ancelotti rejects Real Madrid's participation in 2025 Club World Cup
Melanie Wilking condemns ‘death threats’ received by Miranda Derrick
When is Pakistan vs India's next clash? Details inside
Melanie Wilking condemns ‘death threats’ received by Miranda Derrick
Cristiano Ronaldo spends heartfelt moment with 'special' fan
Melanie Wilking condemns ‘death threats’ received by Miranda Derrick
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates 'Portugal Day' with message to fans
Melanie Wilking condemns ‘death threats’ received by Miranda Derrick
MCA President Amol Kale passes away in New York