NBA basketballer Jerry West passes away

Jerry West, who served as the inspiration for NBA’s famous logo, has moved on to another world.
The legendary basketball player was 86 years old when he passed away at his home on Wednesday, as announced by Los Angeles Clippers.
Counted among the game’s most successful contributors, Jerry West remained a shining name in stadiums for eight decades by winning nine championships as a player.
He went on to become a scout, followed by taking on the position of a coach, then ultimately settling as an executive and consultant.
But his athletic hero story isn’t only limited to arena performances.
Long before Jerry West had cemented himself as doubtlessly the best general manager in NBA history, he had started being counted among those faces who were the league’s first ever superstars.
This was because of his perfect style, competitive nature, unbeaten confidence, and filmy looks.
As successful as his basketball career had been, the sportsman’s personal life was sadly quite the opposite.
Born as the son of a coal mine electrician, he lived a troubled childhood that was haunted by his older brother’s death occurring in Korean War.
Unfortunately, Jerry West’s love life with college sweetheart, Martha Jane Kane, also ended with a divorce in 1976. But he did go on to find a wonderful partner in Kristine Bua.