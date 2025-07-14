Cameron Brink injury comeback gets huge update as Sparks share positive news

Los Angeles' star forward Cameron Brink, who has been recovering from an ACL tear might return to the court soon!
According to Sparks reporter John Davis, head coach Lynne Roberts is hopeful that Brink can return by the end of July.
Brink was the second overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, selected right after Caitlin Clark.
Cameron injured her left knee and tore her ACL during a game against the Connecticut Sun in June 2024.
The Los Angeles Spark who had a difficult season last year, are hopeful for improvement in the 2025 season due to the appointment of a new head coach and significant changes to the roster, including the addition of Kelsey Plum.
On the other hand, in a recent episode of her podcast called Straight to Cam, Los Angeles Sparks player Dearica Hamby gave a positive update about Cameron Brink’s recovery and possible return to the court.
“She is back in practice, she’s coming back (to play) soon,” Hamby said.
Before her injury, Cameron played in 15 games and averages 21.9 minutes per game.
During that time, she scored an average of 7.5 points, grabbed 5.3 rebounds, blocked 2.3 shots, gave 1.7 assists and made 1.1 steals per game.
Earlier, Cameron was seen practicing on court and also doing ball-handling exercises after a team practice.