Caitlin Clark makes candid admission about Celtics ahead of Fever vs. Sun game

Caitlin Clark played her career's first-ever game in Boston after the Connecticut Sun decided to move their matchup against the Indiana Fever to accommodate a larger crowd.

On Tuesday, July 15, the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year, who has already enjoyed a career marked with numerous firsts, shared her honest thoughts about the Boston Celtics.

Ahead of the game, Clark noting, “Yeah, I mean, this is really, honestly, my first time to Boston. Obviously, if you're a basketball fan, you grow up a fan, you love the Celtics. Well, maybe I guess you could hate them," a remark that earned a laughter from the room.

Expressing her admiration for the organisation and its legacy, the 23-year-old added, "But I think for myself, the Celtics is one of the premier organizations of the NBA."

"Like, you always grow up knowing what the Celtics are about, and obviously having won a championship two years ago now, it's kind of cool to just be in this building and kind of surround yourself with the greatness that is played in this arena over the course of however many years," the Fever's No. 22 said.

Moreover, Clark's team, who is currently battling the Sun, is hoping for a similar result as their last month's match at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, where they emerged victorious with an 88-71 score.

