Lewis Hamilton pens heartfelt note for Reece James after Club World Cup win

Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton hailed “brother” Reece James after Chelsea’s staggering FIFA Club World Cup victory.
Chelsea stunned Paris Saint-Germain FC, 3-0, in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup over the weekend at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey to win their first-ever title since 2021.
Following Blues’ victory, Ferrari driver Hamilton penned a heartfelt note for Chelsea captain Reece James on social media.
The seven-time F1 champion shared James’ post with the trophy on his Instagram story and wrote, “Through it all, you kept your head up and kept pushing! Proud of you, brother.”
The English professional footballer who was appointed as the captain of the team in 2025 also led the team to the UEFA Conference League title this year to become the first club in the world to win all four main UEFA competitions.
After winning the World Cup, the England national team captain expressed, “I think for sure we are moving in the right direction, winning this trophy against such good opposition. So it’s a big statement.”
“I’m happy with how much the club has progressed, and how next season, you know, we’ll be competing in the Premier League to win the title and compete and to go far in the Champions League as well,” he added.
James asserted that they were prepared to face the best team, PSG, of the tournament in the finals, and he believes that they have shown it.