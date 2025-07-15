Marti Cifuentes named new Leicester City boss on three-year deal

Leicester City has appointed Marti Cifuentes, the former head coach of Queen Park Rangers (QPR) as their new manager on a three-year contract.
The Spanish coach replaces Ruud van Nistelrooy, who stepped down after spending seven months as a manager of Leicester City.
Cifuentes has now less than a month to prepare the team before the new season begins.
The 43-year-old left QPR last month after being placed on gardening leave in April, near the end of the Championship season.
Under his management, QPR finished in 15th place out of 24 teams in the league, staying safely above the relegation zone by seven points. Cifuentes and the club agreed to part ways by mutual consent.
Leicester say they feel the Spaniard will bring "a modern, progressive footballing philosophy" to the club, while chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha says that Cifuentes "is an excellent fit," as per BBC.
"We felt strongly that bringing him to the club would help us to create the success we all want in the years ahead," Srivaddhanaprabha added.
Meanwhile, Cifuentes expressed, “It’s a great honour to be appointed Leicester City manager. This is a fantastic club with a proud history and it’s a privilege to me to be asked to help write the next chapter."
Cifuentes has now become one of six permanent managers Leicester City has appointed in just over two years, joining Enzo Maresca, who left the club after securing promotion to manage Chelsea.