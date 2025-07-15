Marti Cifuentes named new Leicester City boss on three-year deal

Marti Cifuentes named new Leicester City boss on three-year deal
Marti Cifuentes named new Leicester City boss on three-year deal

Leicester City has appointed Marti Cifuentes, the former head coach of Queen Park Rangers (QPR) as their new manager on a three-year contract.

The Spanish coach replaces Ruud van Nistelrooy, who stepped down after spending seven months as a manager of Leicester City.

Cifuentes has now less than a month to prepare the team before the new season begins.

The 43-year-old left QPR last month after being placed on gardening leave in April, near the end of the Championship season.

Under his management, QPR finished in 15th place out of 24 teams in the league, staying safely above the relegation zone by seven points. Cifuentes and the club agreed to part ways by mutual consent.

Leicester say they feel the Spaniard will bring "a modern, progressive footballing philosophy" to the club, while chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha says that Cifuentes "is an excellent fit," as per BBC.

"We felt strongly that bringing him to the club would help us to create the success we all want in the years ahead," Srivaddhanaprabha added.

Meanwhile, Cifuentes expressed, “It’s a great honour to be appointed Leicester City manager. This is a fantastic club with a proud history and it’s a privilege to me to be asked to help write the next chapter."

Cifuentes has now become one of six permanent managers Leicester City has appointed in just over two years, joining Enzo Maresca, who left the club after securing promotion to manage Chelsea.

Related
Read more : Sports

Lewis Hamilton pens heartfelt note for Reece James after Club World Cup win
Lewis Hamilton pens heartfelt note for Reece James after Club World Cup win
Lewis Hamilton ‘proud of’ Reece James after Chelsea’s FIFA Club World Cup victory

Chinese swimmers targeted with intensive doping tests ahead of 2025 WAC
Chinese swimmers targeted with intensive doping tests ahead of 2025 WAC
The Aquatics Integrity Unit unveiled a shocking number of doping tests being conducted on Chinese swimmers

Cristiano Ronaldo weigh in on Jorge Jesus becoming Al Nassr's new head coach

Cristiano Ronaldo weigh in on Jorge Jesus becoming Al Nassr's new head coach
The CR7's Saudi club Al Nassr has entered a new chapter with a Jorge Jesus as the head coach

Cameron Brink injury comeback gets huge update as Sparks share positive news
Cameron Brink injury comeback gets huge update as Sparks share positive news
Cameron Brink injured her left knee and tore her ACL during a game against the Connecticut Sun in June last year

Rory McIlroy eyes ‘emotional’ Open win at home after Masters victory
Rory McIlroy eyes ‘emotional’ Open win at home after Masters victory
By winning the Masters, McIlroy became one of only six golfers in history to win all four major golf championships

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Trump joins debate with surprising GOAT choice
Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Trump joins debate with surprising GOAT choice
During the Club World Cup final, Trump was asked who is the greatest footballer of all time (GOAT) and his answer quickly stole the spotlight

Jannik Sinner, Iga Swiatek steal show with adorable dance at Champions dinner
Jannik Sinner, Iga Swiatek steal show with adorable dance at Champions dinner
Wimbledon winners Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek’s glamorous dance takes centre stage at Champions dinner

Cole Palmer credits Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca for FIFA Club Cup victory
Cole Palmer credits Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca for FIFA Club Cup victory
Chelsea stuns favourite Paris Saint-Germain in the final to win the FIFA Club World Cup