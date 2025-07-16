Lewis Hamilton to miss major Ferrari test after Silverstone upset

Lewis Hamilton will reportedly be absent from a major Ferrari test as the team tries to resolve the issues with SF-25, the 2025 F1 car designed and constructed by Scuderia Ferrari.
For the first time since 2013, the seven-time world champion failed to finish on the podium at the British Grand Prix, highlighting Hamilton’s disappointing first season with Ferrari.
However, as reported by Motorsports.com, the Prancing Horse would attempt to address the concerns during a "filming day" at Mugello on Wednesday, July 16, where they will test a new rear suspension, which they are hoping significantly improve the car.
According to the outlet, Hamilton will not be driving the car in the Italian circuit, and instead his teammate Charles Leclerc will test the new feature alongside Ferrari test driver Antonio Giovinazzi.
The report also shared that Ferrari's simulation results were hopeful from the new rear suspension, but feedback from the team’s drivers will be crucial to the overall verdict on the upgrade.
Ferrari have particularly struggled with their ground clearance in the F1 2025 season, and the new suspension has been designed to make their car less sensitive and improve the operating window of their tires.
Hamilton and Leclerc drove an updated Ferrari at the Austrian GP in June, where the team introduced major floor upgrades, which both drivers labelled as a step in the right direction.
The team hopes that the combined action of the floor and suspension upgrades could be worth a tenth of a second and potentially bring Ferrari a little closer to the leading team, McLaren on track at Spa.