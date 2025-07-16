Lewis Hamilton to miss major Ferrari test after Silverstone upset

Lewis Hamilton to miss major Ferrari test after Silverstone upset
Lewis Hamilton to miss major Ferrari test after Silverstone upset

Lewis Hamilton will reportedly be absent from a major Ferrari test as the team tries to resolve the issues with SF-25, the 2025 F1 car designed and constructed by Scuderia Ferrari.

For the first time since 2013, the seven-time world champion failed to finish on the podium at the British Grand Prix, highlighting Hamilton’s disappointing first season with Ferrari.

However, as reported by Motorsports.com, the Prancing Horse would attempt to address the concerns during a "filming day" at Mugello on Wednesday, July 16, where they will test a new rear suspension, which they are hoping significantly improve the car.

According to the outlet, Hamilton will not be driving the car in the Italian circuit, and instead his teammate Charles Leclerc will test the new feature alongside Ferrari test driver Antonio Giovinazzi.

The report also shared that Ferrari's simulation results were hopeful from the new rear suspension, but feedback from the team’s drivers will be crucial to the overall verdict on the upgrade.

Ferrari have particularly struggled with their ground clearance in the F1 2025 season, and the new suspension has been designed to make their car less sensitive and improve the operating window of their tires.

Hamilton and Leclerc drove an updated Ferrari at the Austrian GP in June, where the team introduced major floor upgrades, which both drivers labelled as a step in the right direction.

The team hopes that the combined action of the floor and suspension upgrades could be worth a tenth of a second and potentially bring Ferrari a little closer to the leading team, McLaren on track at Spa.

Related
Read more : Sports

Manchester City renews Puma deal in historic Premier League agreement
Manchester City renews Puma deal in historic Premier League agreement
City said that their partnership with Puma has led to the highest sales in the club's history worldwide

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. reveals favourite footballer between dad, Lamine Yamal
Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. reveals favourite footballer between dad, Lamine Yamal
Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. believes Lamine Yamal hasn't 'won' anything yet compared to his dad

Lewis Hamilton pens heartfelt note for Reece James after Club World Cup win
Lewis Hamilton pens heartfelt note for Reece James after Club World Cup win
Lewis Hamilton ‘proud of’ Reece James after Chelsea’s FIFA Club World Cup victory

Chinese swimmers targeted with intensive doping tests ahead of 2025 WAC
Chinese swimmers targeted with intensive doping tests ahead of 2025 WAC
The Aquatics Integrity Unit unveiled a shocking number of doping tests being conducted on Chinese swimmers

Cristiano Ronaldo weigh in on Jorge Jesus becoming Al Nassr's new head coach

Cristiano Ronaldo weigh in on Jorge Jesus becoming Al Nassr's new head coach
The CR7's Saudi club Al Nassr has entered a new chapter with a Jorge Jesus as the head coach

Cameron Brink injury comeback gets huge update as Sparks share positive news
Cameron Brink injury comeback gets huge update as Sparks share positive news
Cameron Brink injured her left knee and tore her ACL during a game against the Connecticut Sun in June last year

Rory McIlroy eyes ‘emotional’ Open win at home after Masters victory
Rory McIlroy eyes ‘emotional’ Open win at home after Masters victory
By winning the Masters, McIlroy became one of only six golfers in history to win all four major golf championships

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Trump joins debate with surprising GOAT choice
Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Trump joins debate with surprising GOAT choice
During the Club World Cup final, Trump was asked who is the greatest footballer of all time (GOAT) and his answer quickly stole the spotlight