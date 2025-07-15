Lamine Yamal under investigation over alleged use of dwarfs at birthday party

  • By Web Desk
  • |
Lamine Yamal under investigation over alleged use of dwarfs at birthday party
Lamine Yamal under investigation over alleged use of dwarfs at birthday party

Spains Ministry of Social Rights has requested the prosecutor's office to launch an investigation into Barcelona footballer Lamine Yamal.

This comes after reports claimed that he hired people with dwarfism to entertain guests at his 18th birthday party, which has led to criticism.

This act has been criticized by a Spanish group called ADEE, which represents people with dwarfism and similar conditions, calling it "unacceptable in the 21st century." 

The ADEE said it "publicly denounces the hiring of people with dwarfism as part of the entertainment," and said it would take legal action as it "perpetuates stereotypes, fuels discrimination, and undermines the image and rights" of people with disabilities," reported BBC.

In a statement it said, "These actions violate not only current legislation but also the fundamental ethical values of a society that seeks to be egalitarian and respectful."

As per the reports, the Spanish radio station RAC1 broadcasted an interview with a person who claimed to be one of the entertainers at Yamal's party, who defended the player, saying, "No-one disrespected us, we worked in peace."

An artist, who asked to remain anonymous, further said, "I don't understand why there's so much hype. We're normal people, who do what we want, in an absolutely legal way."

"We work as entertainers. Why can't we do it? Because of our physical condition? We know what our limit is and we will never exceed it: we are not fairground monkeys," an artist added.

Yamal threw a glamorous party in Olivella with guests including music artists like Bizarrap, Bad Gyal and Quenvedo, along with many of his Barcelona teammates and popular social media influencers and YouTubers.

Related
Read more : Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo weigh in on Jorge Jesus becoming Al Nassr's new head coach

Cristiano Ronaldo weigh in on Jorge Jesus becoming Al Nassr's new head coach
The CR7's Saudi club Al Nassr has entered a new chapter with a Jorge Jesus as the head coach

Cameron Brink injury comeback gets huge update as Sparks share positive news
Cameron Brink injury comeback gets huge update as Sparks share positive news
Cameron Brink injured her left knee and tore her ACL during a game against the Connecticut Sun in June last year

Rory McIlroy eyes ‘emotional’ Open win at home after Masters victory
Rory McIlroy eyes ‘emotional’ Open win at home after Masters victory
By winning the Masters, McIlroy became one of only six golfers in history to win all four major golf championships

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Trump joins debate with surprising GOAT choice
Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Trump joins debate with surprising GOAT choice
During the Club World Cup final, Trump was asked who is the greatest footballer of all time (GOAT) and his answer quickly stole the spotlight

Jannik Sinner, Iga Swiatek steal show with adorable dance at Champions dinner
Jannik Sinner, Iga Swiatek steal show with adorable dance at Champions dinner
Wimbledon winners Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek’s glamorous dance takes centre stage at Champions dinner

Cole Palmer credits Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca for FIFA Club Cup victory
Cole Palmer credits Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca for FIFA Club Cup victory
Chelsea stuns favourite Paris Saint-Germain in the final to win the FIFA Club World Cup

Carlos Alcaraz pens heartfelt note for Sinner on ‘well-deserved’ Wimbledon win
Carlos Alcaraz pens heartfelt note for Sinner on ‘well-deserved’ Wimbledon win
Jannik Sinner defeats world No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon finals to win maiden title

Jannik Sinner defeats Carlos Alcaraz to claim maiden Wimbledon crown
Jannik Sinner defeats Carlos Alcaraz to claim maiden Wimbledon crown
Italy's Jannik Sinner was suspended for three months earlier this year due to a doping violation