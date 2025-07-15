Lamine Yamal under investigation over alleged use of dwarfs at birthday party

Spains Ministry of Social Rights has requested the prosecutor's office to launch an investigation into Barcelona footballer Lamine Yamal.
This comes after reports claimed that he hired people with dwarfism to entertain guests at his 18th birthday party, which has led to criticism.
This act has been criticized by a Spanish group called ADEE, which represents people with dwarfism and similar conditions, calling it "unacceptable in the 21st century."
The ADEE said it "publicly denounces the hiring of people with dwarfism as part of the entertainment," and said it would take legal action as it "perpetuates stereotypes, fuels discrimination, and undermines the image and rights" of people with disabilities," reported BBC.
In a statement it said, "These actions violate not only current legislation but also the fundamental ethical values of a society that seeks to be egalitarian and respectful."
As per the reports, the Spanish radio station RAC1 broadcasted an interview with a person who claimed to be one of the entertainers at Yamal's party, who defended the player, saying, "No-one disrespected us, we worked in peace."
An artist, who asked to remain anonymous, further said, "I don't understand why there's so much hype. We're normal people, who do what we want, in an absolutely legal way."
"We work as entertainers. Why can't we do it? Because of our physical condition? We know what our limit is and we will never exceed it: we are not fairground monkeys," an artist added.
Yamal threw a glamorous party in Olivella with guests including music artists like Bizarrap, Bad Gyal and Quenvedo, along with many of his Barcelona teammates and popular social media influencers and YouTubers.