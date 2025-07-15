Cristiano Ronaldo weigh in on Jorge Jesus becoming Al Nassr's new head coach

Cristiano Ronaldo weigh in on Jorge Jesus becoming Al Nassr’s new head coach
Cristiano Ronaldo's club, Al Nassr, has undergone a major revamp ahead of the Saudi Pro League, as the team announced Jorge Jesus as the new head coach.

On Monday, July 14, turning to his Instagram account, the Portuguese legend gave a warm welcome to Jesus with a two-word message in his mother tongue, "Bem-vindo [Welcome] Mister," as he tagged the coach's social media handle.

Picture Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo/ Instagram
Ronaldo and the former Al Hilal coach were both born in Portugal and share a bond through their time at Sporting Lisbon.

The change in the team's leadership came ahead of the upcoming season, which will feature high expectations and key challenges for the Riyadh-based football club.

With the 2025-2026 Saudi Pro League beginning on Thursday, August 28, Al Nassr has limited time to potentially conquer the field.

Known for his attacking style and ability to maximise team performance, the new coach will be tasked with elevating the club’s level and guiding them to a win.

For Cristiano Ronaldo, this season will offer another opportunity to achieve a goal that he has failed to secure since arriving in Saudi Arabia, which is winning the domestic league title for the first time.

