Manchester City renews Puma deal in historic Premier League agreement 

Manchester City has renewed its partnership with sportswear brand Puma for at least 10 more years.

The new deal is reportedly worth at least £1 billion, making it the most valuable kit deal in Premier League history.

As per BBC Sports, the club originally had a £65 million-per-year deal starting in 2019 but under this new agreement, they will now earn around £100 million per year until at least 2035.

City's new kit deal with Puma is now the biggest in the Premier League and it's more than the £90 million deal that the club signed with Adidas in 2023.

On the other hand, Liverpool will also wear Adidas kits from this season under a separate deal reportedly worth £60 million a year.

City Football Group (CFG) chief executive Ferran Soriano said in a statement, noting, "We joined forces with Puma with the ambition to challenge ourselves and go beyond the expectations. We have achieved this and more over the last six seasons."

"Puma have seamlessly integrated into our organisation, and we have enjoyed many historic moments together, engaging fans globally," the statement added.

Meanwhile, Puma chief executive Arthur Hoeld said, "Puma's partnership with Manchester City has been a great success both on and off the pitch."

City said that their partnership with Puma has led to the highest sales in the club's history worldwide.

