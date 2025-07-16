Carlos Alcaraz secures 10th brand deal after Wimbledon fame

Carlos Alcaraz has landed his 10th sponsorship deal after losing his Wimbledon crown to Jannik Sinner over the weekend.

A few days after his 4-6 6-4 6-4 6-4 defeat at Wimbledon, the Spanish tennis player has become a global brand ambassador for Danone’s high protein brand GetPRO.

He earned the role of Chief Progress Officer as part of the multi-year partnership with the brand.

Carlos said in an official statement, “As an athlete, I know how important it is to keep growing, no matter what you’ve already achieved. Progress is personal - it’s about learning, improving, and pushing yourself forward, whether that means chasing a championship or just getting a little better each day.”

The world No. 2 athlete added, “I’m excited to work with GetPRO high protein to inspire others to unlock their own potential day after day and embrace their own journey. Because everyone, including myself, is a work in progress.”

This marks his second brand endorsement during the grass season. Ahead of Wimbledon, Carlos was announced as Evian’s latest global brand ambassador, joining Emma Raducanu, Frances Tiafoe and Arthur Fils. He also has contracts with eight other companies.

As per Forbes, Carlos Alcaraz was the world’s highest-paid tennis player last year with a net worth of £31.5 million.

