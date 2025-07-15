Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. reveals favourite footballer between dad, Lamine Yamal

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. has revealed his favourite footballer of all time between his father, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Lamine Yamal.
According to Sportskeeda, the eldest son of the Portuguese football star Ronaldo appeared on a livestream with content creator 2xRaKai.
During the stream the host asked him about his favourite footballer, to which the 15-year-old without any hesitation replied, “My dad.”
When one of his friends said, “Lamine Yamal is better than Cristiano Ronaldo,” the Al Nassr academy star responded, “Right now? Yeah, Lamine is good, but he hasn’t won anything yet."
Although there is no comparison between the five-time Ballon d’Or award winner and the 18-year-old FC Barcelona star, as Ronaldo, during his more than 22 years of professional career, has achieved numerous milestones, while Yamal has just begun his career in 2022.
Ronaldo has won numerous titles and awards in his career, and despite turning 40 this year, he continued to leave his mark on the game. He recently led Portugal to win their second historic UEFA Nations League trophy.
Meanwhile, Yamal, who has so far won UEFA Euro 2024 with Spain with his phenomenal performance, has made a visible impact on the game, triggering comparisons with football GOATs Lionel Messi and Ronaldo.
On the other hand, Ronaldo Jr. is also following in his father’ footsteps. After getting signed for Saudi Club Al Nassr in 2022, he made it to the Portugal Under-15s squad this year.