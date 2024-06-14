World

Elon Musk reveals Donald Trump often calls him 'out of blue'

Elon Musk says Donald Trump is 'very nice when he calls’

  by Web Desk
  June 14, 2024
Elon Musk revealed that Donald Trump often calls him ‘out of the blue for no reason’ during a meeting at Tesla's headquarters in Austin.

According to Hindustan Times, the Tesla CEO talked about the Republican candidate for the November presidential election in a meeting on Thursday, June 13.

The tech gaint said, "I have had some conversations with him, and he does call me out of the blue for no reason. I don’t know why, but he does,” adding that he is ‘very nice when he calls’

Musl said he has told the former US President that electric vehicles (EVs) are the future and the US is the leader in electronic cars.

Musk claimed, “A lot of his (Trump’s) friends now have Teslas, and they all love it, and he’s a huge fan of the Cybertruck. So, I think maybe those are contributing factors.”

This comes after the presidential candidate vowed that he will dismantle President Joe Biden's policies of boosting EV sales if he returns to the White House.

Russ Fulcher, an Idaho Republican, said in an interview, “He said the policy would be entirely reversed. He made it very, very clear that he’s opposed to the policies we’ve got.”

For the unversed, Biden, in his top climate and industrial policies, has set a goal that 50% of all the new cars sold in the US by 2030 will be electric vehicles.

