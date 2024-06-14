Kylie Kelce weighs in on Harrison Butker's controversial comments

Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie Kelce, has shared her opinion on Harrison Butker's controversial remarks.
She had a conversation with Cheddar on Thursday to discuss her newly retired husband Jason Kelce’s former NFL team’s organisation.
During the discussion, she was prompted to share her take on Harrison’s recent controversial remarks at Benedictine College's graduation ceremony.
The host read a portion of Harrison’s speech, “The majority of you are most excited about your marriage, and the children you will bring into this world.”
He asked what Kylie thinks “as a mom” and “a mother of three daughters.”
She explained, “I think everyone is entitled to their own opinion. I hope that if anyone does not align with those views in that graduating class, that they know that they have just achieved something... that no one can take away from them.”
Kylie hoped the students were “appropriately celebrated” if that was not their view.
“And if it was [their view], and they’re looking forward to making a family and being [a] stay-at-home mom, then more power to them. I think as women we should support each other in our choices,” Kylie concluded.
Kylie’s take comes after Travis Kelce shared his thoughts on his teammate’s remarks.