Sports

UEFA Euro 2024 teams, groups, venues, and format

Here's all you need to know about UEFA Euro 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • June 15, 2024
euro
UEFA Euro 2024 will begin on June 14

UEFA Euro 2024 is all set to begin on June 14, Germany, with the tournament’s opening match, where the hosts will take on Scotland. 

According to Hindustan Times, a month-long tournament will feature teams from 24 different countries in 51 matches. These 24 countries are divided into six groups of four.

UEFA Euro 224 Groups

Group A: Germany, Scotland, Hungary, and Switzerland

Group B: Spain, Croatia, Italy, and Albania

Group C: Slovenia, Denmark, Serbia, and England

Group D: Poland, the Netherlands, Austria, and France

Group E: Belgium, Slovakia, Romania, and Ukraine

Group F: Turkey, Georgia, Portugal, and the Czech Republic

UEFA Euro 2024 Format 

Similar to previous editions, in Euro 2024, 24 teams are divided into six groups. After the group matches, the top two teams from every group will qualify for the round of 16, while the third-best team from all four groups will make it through to the knockout stage. 

Whereas, the round of 16 will continue their journey through the usual format of quarterfinals, semifinals, and finals.

UEFA Euro 2024 Venues

The UEFA 2024 matches will be played at ten different venues, which are:

1. Olympiastadion, Berlin

2. Allianz Arena, Munich

3. Westfalenstadion, Dortmund

4. MHPArena, Stuttgart

5. Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen

6. Waldstadion, Frankfurt

7. Volksparkstadion, Hamburg

8. Merkur Spiel-Arena, Dusseldorf

9. RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne

20. Red Bull Arena, Leipzig

 

