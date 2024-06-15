UEFA Euro 2024 teams, groups, venues, and format

UEFA Euro 2024 is all set to begin on June 14, Germany, with the tournament’s opening match, where the hosts will take on Scotland.
According to Hindustan Times, a month-long tournament will feature teams from 24 different countries in 51 matches. These 24 countries are divided into six groups of four.
UEFA Euro 224 Groups
Group A: Germany, Scotland, Hungary, and Switzerland
Group B: Spain, Croatia, Italy, and Albania
Group C: Slovenia, Denmark, Serbia, and England
Group D: Poland, the Netherlands, Austria, and France
Group E: Belgium, Slovakia, Romania, and Ukraine
Group F: Turkey, Georgia, Portugal, and the Czech Republic
UEFA Euro 2024 Format
Similar to previous editions, in Euro 2024, 24 teams are divided into six groups. After the group matches, the top two teams from every group will qualify for the round of 16, while the third-best team from all four groups will make it through to the knockout stage.
Whereas, the round of 16 will continue their journey through the usual format of quarterfinals, semifinals, and finals.
UEFA Euro 2024 Venues
The UEFA 2024 matches will be played at ten different venues, which are:
1. Olympiastadion, Berlin
2. Allianz Arena, Munich
3. Westfalenstadion, Dortmund
4. MHPArena, Stuttgart
5. Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen
6. Waldstadion, Frankfurt
7. Volksparkstadion, Hamburg
8. Merkur Spiel-Arena, Dusseldorf
9. RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne
20. Red Bull Arena, Leipzig