Pakistan knocked out of T20 World Cup 2024

The cricketing world saw a dramatic twist as rain played a crucial role in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.
The highly anticipated USA vs. Ireland match ended in a washout, resulting in the USA advancing to the Super 8 stage and Pakistan being eliminated.
The match, held at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, was eagerly awaited by fans from the USA, Ireland, and Pakistan.
Pakistan's hopes of reaching the Super 8 depended on this game, but continuous rain led to the match being abandoned without a single ball bowled.
Meanwhile, the USA made history by becoming the first team to qualify for the Super 8 stage in their maiden World Cup appearance.
Forecasts had predicted showers escalating to thunderstorms, and despite efforts to prepare the field, the increasing rain made play impossible.
The umpires had no choice but to call off the match.
For Pakistan, the washout was disastrous. The USA gained an automatic point from the abandoned match, securing their place in the Super 8s with five points.
Pakistan, however, was left with four points, ending their hopes of advancing.
Despite spirited performances in earlier games, the washout marked a cruel end to Pakistan's campaign.
The USA cricket team, new to the high-pressure environment of World Cup cricket, showed remarkable resilience throughout the tournament.
Key players like Steven Taylor and Ali Khan have led the team to success, handling pressure and delivering in crucial moments.
Even if Pakistan wins their match against Ireland on Sunday, they can only reach 4 points.
Pakistan needed Ireland to win against the USA to have a chance to advance by beating Ireland.
However, the weather played spoiler, and Babar Azam’s team was officially knocked out.