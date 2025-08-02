Home / Sports

Carlos Alcaraz reveals mindset behind thrilling Roland Garros win over Sinner

Alcaraz beat Jannik Sinner in the historic French Open finals to defend his title

Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz has revealed the secret behind his stunning victory at Roland Garros over Jannik Sinner.

According to Tennis World USA, Alcaraz beat world No. 1 Sinner 4-6, 6-7, 6-4, 7-6, 7-6 in a thrilling French Open final to claim his fifth Grand Slam title.

The finals between two of the world’s best professional tennis players was the longest French Open final in history and the second-longest major final, lasting for five hours and 29 minutes.

Despite the hours-long battle, both of the players remained composed, kept showing their best, and fought hard to win another major title.

The 22-year-old said, “I simply thought about coming back little by little: one point at a time, especially on those three match points. Closing a major title is never easy, and I knew I would have my chances.”

“I knew things would not be easy for Jannik. That's how I remained calm and focused. It was also a bit of the image of self-confidence I wanted to share. I did not doubt that I could come back for a second, and I tried to show that to my rival. As soon as you show weakness, there's no chance of coming back, you are lost,” he added.

Notably, it was the first time Alcaraz won the match after losing the two opening sets.

However, Sinner takes revenge for the French Open defeat in the Wimbledon final after beating defending champion Alcaraz 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in the finals.

