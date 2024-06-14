World

Greek archaeologists unearth enigmatic 4,000-year-old stone building

A 4,000-year-old stone building discovered on a hilltop in Crete amid airport construction

  • June 14, 2024
A 4,000-year-old stone building discovered on a hilltop in Crete has archaeologists puzzled and threatens to disrupt a major airport project on the Greek tourist island.

As per CNN, the Greece Culture Ministry described the find as "unique and extremely interesting" from Crete's Minoan civilization, known for its grand palaces and elaborate art.

The ruins of the labyrinthine structure, resembling a large car wheel from above, were unearthed during recent excavations.

The site, originally earmarked for a radar station for a new airport near Kastelli, is now under scrutiny due to the discovery.

The airport, set to open in 2027, aims to replace Greece's second-largest airport at Heraklion, catering to millions of travelers annually.

However, the purpose of the hilltop structure remains unclear. 

With no known Minoan parallels, experts speculate it could have had a ritual or religious function.

The inner structure, surrounded by eight stepped stone walls, may have had a shallow conical roof.

The building, spanning 1,800 square meters, is thought to have been a communal space used for ceremonies involving food, wine, and offerings.

Moreover, its construction required considerable labor and specialized knowledge, suggesting it held significance in the area's community.

Meanwhile, Culture Minister Lina Mendoni assured the preservation of the find while seeking an alternative location for the radar station.

The building, mainly used between 2,000 and 1,700 B.C.E., dates back to the early Minoan period and shares features with ancient burial sites.

World News

Saudi King invites 1,000 Palestinians to perform Hajj in Mecca
U.S. imposes sanctions on Israeli group for blocking aid to Gaza
Putin sets conditions for peace talks as Switzerland summit excludes Russia
World leaders to attend summit on ending Ukraine conflict, Russia excluded
Tesla investors approve Elon Musk’s $56bn pay deal
Pakistan to skip Ukraine peace summit amid ‘PM’s scheduling issues’
Elon Musk reveals Donald Trump often calls him ‘out of blue’
Elon Musk claims Tesla shareholders will back his multi-billion-dollar pay deal
American journalist Evan Gershkovich to face espionage trial in Russia
Tesla shareholders vote on Elon Musk's $44.9 billion pay package amid legal scrutiny
Hunter Biden verdict crumbles Trump's claim of political persecution
G7 agrees on $50 billion loan plan for Ukraine