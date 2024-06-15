World

Joe Biden delivers scathing message to Donald Trump on his 78th birthday

President Joe Biden, who is 81, and Donald Trump, who is 78, are the oldest candidates to seek the office

  • by Web Desk
  • June 15, 2024
Donald Trump marked his 78th birthday, on Friday, highlighting the advanced ages of the two major-party candidates running for US president this year.

President Joe Biden, who is 81, and Trump, who is 78, are the oldest candidates to seek the office.

As per multiple outlets, the Biden campaign seized the opportunity to deliver a scathing birthday message to Trump, labeling him a "crook, a failure, and a fraud."

The message read, "Happy birthday, Donald. You're a crook, a failure, a fraud, and a threat to our democracy, economy, rights, and future."

In a particularly harsh note, the Biden campaign added, "On behalf of America, our early gift for your 79th: Making sure you are never President again."

In addition, the Biden administration shared a mocking list of Trump's 78 'accomplishments.' 

This list included his legal troubles, business difficulties, handling of the Charlottesville white nationalist rally in 2017, his call for the death penalty for the Central Park Five, a video referencing a 'unified Reich,' and his management of the coronavirus pandemic.

Additionally, it criticized his efforts to overturn the Affordable Care Act and his taking credit for ending Roe v. Wade."

President Biden also posted a message on X (formerly Twitter) along with a video contrasting his policies with those of Trump.

He wrote, "Happy 78th birthday, Donald. Take it from one old guy to another: Age is just a number. This election, however, is a choice."

In response, Trump addressed a crowd in Florida on his birthday, dismissing Biden as too frail for a second term.

"Our country is being destroyed by incompetent people," Trump said.

He also suggested that all presidents should undergo aptitude tests, and criticized Biden for often "not knowing where he is."

Despite this, Trump urged his supporters to vote early, by mail, and in person on Election Day, while paradoxically stating, "I actually tell our people, we don't need your vote. We've got so many votes."

