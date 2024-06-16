World

Eid al-Adha celebrations begin in Gulf and European countries

  • by Web Desk
  • June 16, 2024
Eid al-Adha celebrations begin in Gulf and European countries with great fervor and devotion on June 16.

Muslims in the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Jordan, Syria, and Iraq, as well as in the UK, US, and Canada, are observing Eid al-Adha with great religious fervour and enthusiasm.

Eid al-Adha is a religious festival for Muslims, celebrated on the tenth day of Dhul-Hijja, the 12th month of the Islamic calendar. It is one of the most significant Islamic festivals, celebrated immediately following the Hajj pilgrimage.

Muslims celebrate the festival by offering Eid prayers and sacrificing either a lamb, sheep, goat, cow, bull, or camel, commemorating Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice, who, as per Islamic faith, was asked to sacrifice his son Ismail by God.

The meat of the sacrificed animal is divided into three equal proportions: poor, friends and relatives, and family. It is believed that even though ‘neither the meat nor the blood reached God, the devotion of people reaches Him.’

UAE President Sheikh Mohammed offered his warm wishes on Eid with a post on X (previously Twitter) that read, “May the Muslim nations be well, in good health, and at peace every year on the occasion of Eid Al Adha. We pray that God returns it to us and you with goodness, blessings, and acceptance.”

The festivities of Eid will continue for three days.

World News

Deadly explosion in Gaza kills eight Israeli soldiers
Iran and Sweden exchange prisoners in major breakthrough
Joe Biden delivers scathing message to Donald Trump on his 78th birthday
Zelensky rejects Putin's ceasefire offer, labels it an 'untrustworthy ultimatum'
Millions of Muslims gather at Mount Arafat for Hajj's most sacred day
Greek archaeologists unearth enigmatic 4,000-year-old stone building
Saudi King invites 1,000 Palestinians to perform Hajj in Mecca
U.S. imposes sanctions on Israeli group for blocking aid to Gaza
Putin sets conditions for peace talks as Switzerland summit excludes Russia
World leaders to attend summit on ending Ukraine conflict, Russia excluded
Tesla investors approve Elon Musk’s $56bn pay deal
Pakistan to skip Ukraine peace summit amid ‘PM’s scheduling issues’