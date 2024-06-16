Eid al-Adha celebrations begin in Gulf and European countries with great fervor and devotion on June 16.
Muslims in the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Jordan, Syria, and Iraq, as well as in the UK, US, and Canada, are observing Eid al-Adha with great religious fervour and enthusiasm.
Eid al-Adha is a religious festival for Muslims, celebrated on the tenth day of Dhul-Hijja, the 12th month of the Islamic calendar. It is one of the most significant Islamic festivals, celebrated immediately following the Hajj pilgrimage.
Muslims celebrate the festival by offering Eid prayers and sacrificing either a lamb, sheep, goat, cow, bull, or camel, commemorating Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice, who, as per Islamic faith, was asked to sacrifice his son Ismail by God.
The meat of the sacrificed animal is divided into three equal proportions: poor, friends and relatives, and family. It is believed that even though ‘neither the meat nor the blood reached God, the devotion of people reaches Him.’
UAE President Sheikh Mohammed offered his warm wishes on Eid with a post on X (previously Twitter) that read, “May the Muslim nations be well, in good health, and at peace every year on the occasion of Eid Al Adha. We pray that God returns it to us and you with goodness, blessings, and acceptance.”
The festivities of Eid will continue for three days.