Deadly explosion in Gaza kills eight Israeli soldiers

In one of the deadliest incidents for the IDF since October 7, eight soldiers died in an attack

  • June 16, 2024
Eight Israeli soldiers were killed in an ‘explosion’ in southern Gaza on Saturday, June 15.

According to CNN, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) also confirmed the incident, saying early findings suggested that an armoured vehicle carrying soldier was hit by an explosion at around 5:15 a.m. local time during an operation.

IDF Spokesperson Daniel Hagari told a press conference Saturday, “According to the information we have at this point, one of the engineering vehicles in the convoy was involved in an explosion that was apparently caused by explosive devices planted in the area or as a result of anti-tank missile fire.”

As per the IDF, “The current assessment is that the ‘Nemera’ armored vehicle got hit as a result of an explosion of a side bomb. In addition, on the vehicle, there were engineering tools that included explosive materials."

It further added, “The explosion was significant and may have been caused by the ignition of the explosive material on the vehicle. All this is not supposed to happen, and therefore the incident is being examined.”

The defense forces noted that it is one of the deadliest incidents involving its soldiers since the beginning of the war on October 7.

Hagari also said, “Today we received another painful reminder of the price of war and that brave warriors and heroes were willing to sacrifice their lives for the state of Israel.”

Meanwhile, Qassam Brigades, Hamas’s armed wing, claimed that its soldiers ‘carried out a complex ambush against enemy vehicles’ in the Saudi neighbourhood of Tal as-Sultan district, western Rafah city.

Eid al-Adha celebrations begin in Gulf and European countries
Iran and Sweden exchange prisoners in major breakthrough
Joe Biden delivers scathing message to Donald Trump on his 78th birthday
Zelensky rejects Putin's ceasefire offer, labels it an 'untrustworthy ultimatum'
Millions of Muslims gather at Mount Arafat for Hajj's most sacred day
Greek archaeologists unearth enigmatic 4,000-year-old stone building
Saudi King invites 1,000 Palestinians to perform Hajj in Mecca
U.S. imposes sanctions on Israeli group for blocking aid to Gaza
Putin sets conditions for peace talks as Switzerland summit excludes Russia
World leaders to attend summit on ending Ukraine conflict, Russia excluded
Tesla investors approve Elon Musk’s $56bn pay deal
Pakistan to skip Ukraine peace summit amid ‘PM’s scheduling issues’