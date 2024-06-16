Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo's frenzied fans invade Portugal's training: Watch

Cristiano Ronaldo is training with his national team Portugal for the UEFA Euro 2024

  Web Desk
  June 16, 2024


Cristiano Ronaldo's frenzied fans invade Portugal's training session for the upcoming UEFA Euro League.

Ronaldo is currently in Germany with his national team, Portugal, for the UEFA European Championship 2024.

The star footballer with millions of fans all around the world caused a chaotic situation before the recent Portugal practice session in the German city of Guterlosh, as more than 50,000 football fans applied for the 6,000 available tickets, Times Now News reported.

Ronaldo took part in the practice session with his team in front of a massive crowd gathered to see their favourite players practicing for the match against the Czech Republic, scheduled for Wednesday, June 19, at Red Bull Arena Leipzig.

The session went chaotic after crazy Ronaldo fans invaded the training session and, after bypassing the security, made their way onto the field. However, the security staff managed to take all the crazy fans away from the soccer players.

Additionally, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is playing Euros for the record sixth time. He told reporters, “I enjoy football, records are a consequence, not a goal, they appear naturally. It's my sixth European Championship, it's about enjoying it in the best possible way, playing well, and making sure the team can win."

To note, Ronaldo scored twice in the last warm-up match before the tournament against Ireland on June 11, Tuesday. Portugal beat the Irish team by 3-0 in the match.

Sports News

