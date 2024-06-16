World

Poland amusement park leaves 28 people hanging UPSIDE DOWN: Video

28 people were trapped in inverted ride at Poland's amusement park for half an hour

  • by Web Desk
  • June 16, 2024


Around 28 people were left hanging upside down for around half an hour, in Poland's Oaks Amusement Park on June 14.

According to USA Today, the horrible incident took place at around 2:55 p.m. when the AtmosFEAR ride stopped midair at a 360-degree angle.

Upon being called by the park authorities, first responders arrived at the scene around 3:20 p.m., and with the assistance of the paramedics from the Portland Fire & Rescue and American Medical Response, they were able to unload the rider safely.

The parks spokesperson said in a statement to USA TODAY, “We wish to express our deepest appreciation to the first responders and our staff for taking prompt action, leading to a positive outcome (on Friday), and to the rest of the park guests who swiftly followed directions to vacate the park to make way for the emergency responders to attend to the situation.”

As per the release issued by Oaks Amusement Park, riders with pre-existing medical issues were sent to the local hospital for evolution.

One of the eyewitnesses, Chris Ryan, who captured the moment on TikTok, said, "This isn't supposed to be upside down like this. It's been like that for, like, two to three minutes. I feel bad for them because all the power is shut off on it too right now. It's scary.”

Additionally, in the press release, park authorities also informed that AtmosFEAR has operated smoothly since it opened in 2021, but the ride will be closed until further notice.

