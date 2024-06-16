Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo sends Eid greetings to Muslims worldwide

Muslims in various parts of the world celebrate Eid ul-Adha today

  • by Web Desk
  • June 16, 2024
Cristiano Ronaldo sends eid greetings to Muslims worldwide
Cristiano Ronaldo sends eid greetings to Muslims worldwide

Football icon Cristiano Ronaldo extended Eid greetings to Muslims worldwide on Sunday, June 16, as they celebrate Eid ul-Adha across various parts of the globe today.

Portuguese football star, known for his generosity off the field, celebrated a special occasion with a message from his club, Al Nassr in Riyadh.

The club shared a photo of Ronaldo with teammates Sadio Mane and Ali Lajami, accompanied by Eid greetings in Arabic and English.

Ronaldo also posted the same photo on his Instagram story, spreading Eid greetings to his fans around the globe.

Cristiano Ronaldo sends eid greetings to Muslims worldwide

Ronaldo is currently in Germany, gearing up for the UEFA European Championship 2024 with the Portuguese national team.

In a recent warm-up match on June 11, Ronaldo showcased his enduring talent by scoring twice, leading Portugal to a 3-0 victory over Ireland.

As he prepares for his sixth Euro appearance, Euro 2024 is anticipated to be Ronaldo's final European Championship and potentially his last international tournament, as reported by Mirror.

Additionally, the football legend remains a pivotal figure under the management of Roberto Martinez and continues to serve as the team captain.

Fans are eagerly awaiting Ronaldo's performance in the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers against Bosnia & Herzegovina on June 17 and Iceland on June 20. 

David Beckham thanks wife Victoria Beckham on Fathers’ Day

David Beckham thanks wife Victoria Beckham on Fathers’ Day
Kim Kardashian celebrates daughter North West’s 11th birthday at indoors amusement park

Kim Kardashian celebrates daughter North West’s 11th birthday at indoors amusement park
Kate Middleton was determined not to ‘upstage’ King Charles at Parade

Kate Middleton was determined not to ‘upstage’ King Charles at Parade
Eminem's daughter, Hailie Jade Scott drops date-night GRWM video post wedding

Eminem's daughter, Hailie Jade Scott drops date-night GRWM video post wedding

Sports News

Eminem's daughter, Hailie Jade Scott drops date-night GRWM video post wedding
Cristiano Ronaldo's frenzied fans invade Portugal's training: Watch
Eminem's daughter, Hailie Jade Scott drops date-night GRWM video post wedding
Aussie spinner ends 10-year wait for wicket in first over of T20 World Cup
Eminem's daughter, Hailie Jade Scott drops date-night GRWM video post wedding
Health advisory issued for UEFA Euro 2024 enthusiasts
Eminem's daughter, Hailie Jade Scott drops date-night GRWM video post wedding
Shahid Afridi defends Babar Azam amid speculation of dropping key players
Eminem's daughter, Hailie Jade Scott drops date-night GRWM video post wedding
PCB prepares for 'major changes' after poor T20 World Cup performance
Eminem's daughter, Hailie Jade Scott drops date-night GRWM video post wedding
Former Arsenal and Everton striker Kevin Campbell passes away at 54
Eminem's daughter, Hailie Jade Scott drops date-night GRWM video post wedding
Babar Azam to lose Test captaincy after T20 World Cup defeat?
Eminem's daughter, Hailie Jade Scott drops date-night GRWM video post wedding
UEFA Euro 2024 teams, groups, venues, and format
Eminem's daughter, Hailie Jade Scott drops date-night GRWM video post wedding
Cristiano Ronaldo set for sixth European Championship appearance
Eminem's daughter, Hailie Jade Scott drops date-night GRWM video post wedding
Pakistan knocked out of T20 World Cup 2024
Eminem's daughter, Hailie Jade Scott drops date-night GRWM video post wedding
Afghanistan qualifies for T20 World Cup Super-8 after beating Papua New Guinea
Eminem's daughter, Hailie Jade Scott drops date-night GRWM video post wedding
Kylie Kelce weighs in on Harrison Butker's controversial comments