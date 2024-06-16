Cristiano Ronaldo sends eid greetings to Muslims worldwide

Football icon Cristiano Ronaldo extended Eid greetings to Muslims worldwide on Sunday, June 16, as they celebrate Eid ul-Adha across various parts of the globe today.
Portuguese football star, known for his generosity off the field, celebrated a special occasion with a message from his club, Al Nassr in Riyadh.
The club shared a photo of Ronaldo with teammates Sadio Mane and Ali Lajami, accompanied by Eid greetings in Arabic and English.
Ronaldo also posted the same photo on his Instagram story, spreading Eid greetings to his fans around the globe.
Ronaldo is currently in Germany, gearing up for the UEFA European Championship 2024 with the Portuguese national team.
In a recent warm-up match on June 11, Ronaldo showcased his enduring talent by scoring twice, leading Portugal to a 3-0 victory over Ireland.
As he prepares for his sixth Euro appearance, Euro 2024 is anticipated to be Ronaldo's final European Championship and potentially his last international tournament, as reported by Mirror.
Additionally, the football legend remains a pivotal figure under the management of Roberto Martinez and continues to serve as the team captain.
Fans are eagerly awaiting Ronaldo's performance in the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers against Bosnia & Herzegovina on June 17 and Iceland on June 20.