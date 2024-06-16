Elon Musk's concerns on EVMs gain support from Rahul Gandhi

Elon Musk's concerns regarding Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) have garnered support from Indian Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
Musk recently raised doubts about the security of EVMs on his social media platform X (formerly Twitter), stating "We should eliminate electronic voting machines. The risk of being hacked by humans or AI, while small, is still too high."
This comment was made in response to a post by U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who highlighted alleged irregularities in Puerto Rico's primary elections.
He emphasised the need for ballot papers instead of any electronic machine involvement in elections.
Meanwhile, Gandhi shared Musk's post on X and highlighted a news report about a Shiv Sena candidate's relative allegedly connecting a phone to an EVM.
Gandhi said, EVMs in India are a 'black box,' and nobody is allowed to scrutinize them. Serious concerns are being raised about transparency in our electoral process."
He added that the lack of accountability in institutions undermines democracy.
The post received significant attention, with over 20,000 likes and 8,000 comments.
However, responses were mixed, with some users agreeing with Gandhi and others defending the Election Commission of India (ECI).