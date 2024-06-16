World

Australian PM Albanese to meet Chinese Premier Li for trade talks

The visit marks the first by a Chinese premier Li Qiang in seven years

  June 16, 2024
Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is set to meet Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Monday.

As per Reuters, the Chinese Premier arrived in Australia on Saturday, marking the first visit by a Chinese premier in seven years. 

The four-day visit aims to address trade ties, regional security, and the case of an imprisoned Australian writer.

However, this visit, seen as a step towards stabilizing relations, follows a period of strained ties that saw China block $20 billion worth of Australian exports.

Meanwhile, Australian Foreign Minister described the visit as "really important," while Premier Li stated that bilateral relations were "back on track."

China is crucial to Australia's economy, accounting for one-third of its exports and one-fourth of its imports.

Without Chinese trade, Australians would face a 4.2% increase in consumer prices, according to a study by Curtin University and the Australia China Business Council.

The study also noted that trade with China boosted Australia's average household income by A$2,600 ($1,700) last year and supported 595,600 jobs, or 4.2% of total employment.

The discussions will likely include Australia's role as the biggest supplier of iron ore to China and potential Chinese investments in Australian mining, especially in critical minerals needed for electric vehicles.

While, human rights issues remain a contentious point. 

Moreover, the suspended death sentence of Australian writer Yang Hengjun, upheld by a Beijing court, casts a shadow over the visit.

Yang's supporters have urged PM Albanese to request Yang's transfer to Australia for medical reasons, emphasising that stable relations with China are challenging while an Australian political prisoner faces execution.

To note, Yang, a pro-democracy blogger and novelist, was arrested in 2019 and sentenced in February. Australia has described his sentence as "harrowing."

