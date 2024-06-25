World

High risk of 'famine' persists in Gaza amid ongoing conflict

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza continues to worsen as the conflict between Israel and Hamas drags on

  • June 25, 2024
The humanitarian crisis in Gaza continues to worsen as the conflict between Israel and Hamas drags on, according to a report released Tuesday, June 25.

As per the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), a report indicates an ongoing high risk of famine in the Gaza Strip, with over 2 million people, comprising 96% of the population anticipated to experience severe food insecurity at least until the end of September.

The IPC report states that nearly half a million people in Gaza are projected to face catastrophic levels of food insecurity, the most severe classification, where people "experience an extreme lack of food, starvation, and exhaustion of coping capacities," as per CNN.

The situation remains dire, with the report warning that any significant change could lead to a rapid deterioration into famine.

The reports say, "The last few months have shown that food and humanitarian access and malnutrition prevalence can change very quickly."

It further added, "The risk of epidemics is increasing, and eight months of extreme pressure on the population make them much more vulnerable to collapse into famine."

Dire conditions:

Israel's nine-month-long bombardment and siege have devastated Gaza's health care system and water infrastructure, creating dire conditions for over 2.2 million residents.

Increased Israeli attacks in Rafah have triggered mass displacement and outbreaks of infectious diseases in overcrowded tent camps lacking basic sanitation.

Meanwhile, humanitarian aid workers face immense risks distributing desperately needed aid due to the destruction of infrastructure supporting humanitarian efforts in Gaza.

However, the report emphasises that only a cessation of hostilities and sustained humanitarian access can reduce the risk of famine.

"The humanitarian space in Gaza continues to shrink, and the ability to safely deliver assistance is dwindling," the IPC report notes.

It added, "Improvements seen in April could be rapidly reversed if the current negative and unstable trajectory continues."

Meanwhile, Kate Phillips-Barrasso of Mercy Corps said, "The population cannot endure these hardships any longer. The toll of military action has been far too high, and we fear without dramatic changes to the provision of humanitarian aid, the death toll will climb as people succumb to months of deprivation."

While, UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini has called for the "uninterrupted, regular, coordinated, and meaningful flow of humanitarian assistance" to alleviate the suffering in Gaza.

David Warner's international cricket career ends as Australia exits T20 World Cup

Amanda Kloots reveals how ‘dating apps’ made her ‘depressed’

‘Donald Sutherland wore gas mask to a party’: Kiera Knightley recalls

World News

Israeli airstrike kills Hamas family chief’s family members in Gaza
Biden vs. Trump first presidential debate 2024: Everything you need to know
Julian Assange walks free after plea deal with US
Elon Musk shames political parties for mud-dragging each other
Netanyahu hints at ending ‘intense war’ with Rafah, Gaza
Over 1,000 pilgrims die during Hajj in Saudi Arabia amid extreme heat
Yellow 'heat-health' alerts issued across majority of England
Wild Thang wins world’s ugliest dog 2024 title
Barcelona to ban tourist apartment rentals by 2028
Beijing warns of ‘trade war’ over EU electric vehicle tariffs
Death toll rises to 54 from tainted liquor in India
US resumes aid deliveries to Gaza using temporary pier