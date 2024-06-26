Katy Perry denounced for hiring guilty abuser Dr. Luke as producer

Katy Perry has allegedly reconnected with Dr. Luke for a musical comeback, despite being warned by her team not to go that way.
As informed by Daily Mail, this has sparked furious tensions right before the release of her new album, which reportedly features an “empowering” track called Woman’s World.
For the unversed, Dr. Luke was accused of “sexual, physical, and emotional abuse” in quite a famous legal battle against fellow singer Kesha.
During their court clashes, Katy Perry was named as his victim too, although she herself denied being so.
After one year of proceedings, the case has now been settled with Kesha emerging victorious.
But Dr. Luke has quickly gotten back with the Roar vocalist, which is evident from his name being listed as the co-producer for her upcoming single.
Fans are frustratingly asking how she could reestablish relationship with an abuser who has been proven guilty, especially when it comes to promoting a female empowerment song.
Addressing this, an insider has claimed that Katy Perry’s team had stood in the way of their deal, but she refused to listen.
The source said, “So many fans are already turning on her before she’s even released new music because Dr. Luke worked on this album with her.”