Biden vs. Trump first presidential debate 2024: Everything you need to know

Biden and Trump will face off in the first debate of the presidential election on Thursday

  • by Web Desk
  • June 25, 2024
US President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are all set to face off on Thursday, June 27, for the first debate of the 2024 presidential elections.

According to CBS News, CNN's Atlanta studios will host the first debate for a rematch of the 2020 race at 9 p.m. on Thursday.

The debate was planned after Biden's campaign last month said that he was willing to debate his opponent twice before the November election. The two debates are scheduled in June and September.

CNN said that anchors Jake Tapper and Dana Bash will moderate the 90-minute debate without an audience ‘to ensure candidates may maximise the time allotted in the debate.’

Biden’s team has won a coin toss for the debate, which gave them a choice to either select where to stand on stage or get to make the closing argument. As per sources, Biden’s team had chosen his position on the stage, lectern on the right, allowing Trump to end the night with closing arguments.

Moreover, the Biden campaign, in a memo released on Sunday, asserted, “(Americans) will see two distinct visions for the future on stage in Atlanta.

Meanwhile, Trump’s debate preparation appeared to be more informal, as the Republican during a rally in Philadelphia on Saturday said, “How should I handle him? Should I be tough and nasty? Should I be tough and nasty and just say, 'You're the worst president in history'? Or should I be nice and calm and let him speak?"

In addition to that, traditionally, presidential debates have been held by the nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates since 1988, but the Democrats campaign denied to not participate in the debate sponsored by the commission due to its unwillingness to enforce the rules during the 2020 debate.

World News

Julian Assange walks free after plea deal with US
Elon Musk shames political parties for mud-dragging each other
Netanyahu hints at ending ‘intense war’ with Rafah, Gaza
Over 1,000 pilgrims die during Hajj in Saudi Arabia amid extreme heat
Yellow 'heat-health' alerts issued across majority of England
Wild Thang wins world’s ugliest dog 2024 title
Barcelona to ban tourist apartment rentals by 2028
Beijing warns of ‘trade war’ over EU electric vehicle tariffs
Death toll rises to 54 from tainted liquor in India
US resumes aid deliveries to Gaza using temporary pier
Britain's richest family members sentenced for exploiting domestic workers
Armenia officially recognizes State of Palestine amid Gaza conflict