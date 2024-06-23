Wild Thang wins world’s ugliest dog 2024 title

Wild Thang is crowned the ugliest dog in the world at the 2024 Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California.
According to BBC, an eight-year-old Pekingese, Thang, from Coos Bay, Oregon, has been taking part in the competition for the past five years, however, this is his first win.
Thang looks unique due to a case of contagious disease, canine distemper, when he was a 10-week-old. The disease stopped the growth of his teeth and caused other health hazards too.
His owner, Ann Lewis, said, “His teeth did not grow in, causing his tongue to stay out and his right front leg paddles 24/7.”
The event website reads that ‘The World's Ugliest Dog’ competition has been held for nearly 50 years to ‘celebrate the imperfections that make all dogs special and unique.’
Thang and his owner, Ann Lewis, will receive $5,000 on NBC's The Today Show.
One of the contestants said that the competition is not held to make fun of ‘ugly dogs’ but instead 'to have fun with some wonderful characters and show the world that these dogs are really beautiful!’
His owner expressed pride in his achievement, stating that despite his health challenges, he is a "healthy, happy Glugly guy.”
Additionally, the goal of the annual competition is to emphasize and encourage people to adopt all ani
mals.