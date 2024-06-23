World

Wild Thang wins world’s ugliest dog 2024 title

Wild Thangs wins the world’s ugliest dog contest after competing for five years

  • by Web Desk
  • June 23, 2024


Wild Thang is crowned the ugliest dog in the world at the 2024 Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California. 

According to BBC, an eight-year-old Pekingese, Thang, from Coos Bay, Oregon, has been taking part in the competition for the past five years, however, this is his first win. 

Thang looks unique due to a case of contagious disease, canine distemper, when he was a 10-week-old. The disease stopped the growth of his teeth and caused other health hazards too. 

His owner, Ann Lewis, said, “His teeth did not grow in, causing his tongue to stay out and his right front leg paddles 24/7.”

The event website reads that ‘The World's Ugliest Dog’ competition has been held for nearly 50 years to ‘celebrate the imperfections that make all dogs special and unique.’

Thang and his owner, Ann Lewis, will receive $5,000 on NBC's The Today Show.

One of the contestants said that the competition is not held to make fun of ‘ugly dogs’ but instead 'to have fun with some wonderful characters and show the world that these dogs are really beautiful!’

His owner expressed pride in his achievement, stating that despite his health challenges, he is a "healthy, happy Glugly guy.”

Additionally, the goal of the annual competition is to emphasize and encourage people to adopt all ani

mals. 

 

Michael J. Fox honors wife Tracy Pollan's 64th birthday with emotional post

Michael J. Fox honors wife Tracy Pollan's 64th birthday with emotional post
Cristiano Ronaldo makes another record in UEFA Euro 2024 Championship

Cristiano Ronaldo makes another record in UEFA Euro 2024 Championship
Kate Middleton’s photo for Prince William’s birthday shows ‘strength’

Kate Middleton’s photo for Prince William’s birthday shows ‘strength’
Elon Musk ex-wife Talulah Riley’s marriage resurfaces his dirty behavior

Elon Musk ex-wife Talulah Riley’s marriage resurfaces his dirty behavior

World News

Elon Musk ex-wife Talulah Riley’s marriage resurfaces his dirty behavior
Yellow 'heat-health' alerts issued across majority of England
Elon Musk ex-wife Talulah Riley’s marriage resurfaces his dirty behavior
Barcelona to ban tourist apartment rentals by 2028
Elon Musk ex-wife Talulah Riley’s marriage resurfaces his dirty behavior
Beijing warns of ‘trade war’ over EU electric vehicle tariffs
Elon Musk ex-wife Talulah Riley’s marriage resurfaces his dirty behavior
Death toll rises to 54 from tainted liquor in India
Elon Musk ex-wife Talulah Riley’s marriage resurfaces his dirty behavior
US resumes aid deliveries to Gaza using temporary pier
Elon Musk ex-wife Talulah Riley’s marriage resurfaces his dirty behavior
Britain's richest family members sentenced for exploiting domestic workers
Elon Musk ex-wife Talulah Riley’s marriage resurfaces his dirty behavior
Armenia officially recognizes State of Palestine amid Gaza conflict
Elon Musk ex-wife Talulah Riley’s marriage resurfaces his dirty behavior
South Korea voices concern over Russia-North Korea defence pact
Elon Musk ex-wife Talulah Riley’s marriage resurfaces his dirty behavior
Netherlands PM Mark Rutte set to become next NATO Secretary General
Elon Musk ex-wife Talulah Riley’s marriage resurfaces his dirty behavior
Elon Musk's xAI supercomputer plans boost Dell and Super Micro shares
Elon Musk ex-wife Talulah Riley’s marriage resurfaces his dirty behavior
North Korea and Russia sign landmark 'defence pact'
Elon Musk ex-wife Talulah Riley’s marriage resurfaces his dirty behavior
'Parkour tourists' damage historic building in Italy, spark concerns