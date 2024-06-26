Royal

Zara Tindall checks up on mother Princess Anne at hospital

  • by Web Desk
  • June 26, 2024


Zara Tindall stopped by the Southmead Hospital to see her hospitalized mother, Princess Anne, on Tuesday.

She arrived at the Bristol area in a plain denim t-shirt, paired with a matching skirt and white trainers.

Her visit comes a few hours after father Sir Timothy Laurence had left the place earlier in the day.

Seemingly, Zara Tindall didn’t bring anything along since Princess Anne’s husband had brought a cool bag before, carrying lots of goodies from the royal family.

She was only holding on to a swanky white clutch, which was crossed around her shoulder.

After having spent two nights under observation, the royal princess only needed her daughter’s support anyway, as per Hello Magazine.

Although Sir Timothy Laurence reported that Princess Anne is recovering “slowly,” her meeting the 43-year-old will surely bring some lovely improvement.

Speaking about the bond she shares with her mother, Zara Tindall previously said, “I definitely remember having a lot of fun and being able to experience a lot of things.”

“From my point of view, I was obviously very lucky that my mother didn’t give us any titles so I really commend her on that,” she added.

Royal News

King Charles gets knives out for grand banquet with Emperor Naruhito
Sir Timothy Laurence gives health update on hospitalized wife Princess Anne
King Charles gives a dazzling welcome to Japanese Emperor Naruhito
Princess Anne visited by husband Timothy Laurence after 2 nights in hospital
Prince William feels 'honoured' to welcome Emperor and Empress of Japan
Prince William, Kate Middleton dethrone Meghan, Harry in 'power ranking'
Princess Anne may delay resuming royal duties due to severe ‘concussion’
Victoria Beckham’s expensive gifts to Meghan Markle didn’t ‘benefit’ her
Kate Middleton's health makes ‘good progress’, thanks to Prince William
King Charles sends ‘well-wishes’ to Princess Anne amid her head injury
Kate Middleton's recent portrait reveals meaningful insights: Details
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's latest 'announcement' shocks Royal family