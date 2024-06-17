World

Massive ‘Post Fire’ burns 15,000 acres in Los Angeles County

Massive fire forces evacuation of hundreds from Hungry Valley Park

  • by Web Desk
  • June 17, 2024


A massive wildfire in Los Angeles County, named the Post Fire, has burned nearly 15,000 acres and forced the evacuation of hundreds of people from Hungry Valley Park.

The fire started on Saturday afternoon in Gorman and is currently 8% contained, according to Cal Fire.

Cal Fire has deployed 400 personnel, 70 engines, and two dozers to combat the blaze. 

Meanwhile, numerous firefighting air tankers are also being used as conditions allow.

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles has warned of wind gusts reaching up to 60 to 70 mph, which could further fuel the flames.

A red flag warning is in effect for the I-5 corridor in Los Angeles County and the Ventura County mountains until 5:00 p.m. Monday.

However, evacuation orders are in place for areas west of Interstate 5 between Pyramid Lake and Gorman, while warnings are in effect for areas south of Pyramid Lake between Old Ridge Route and the Los Angeles County line.

Pyramid Lake is also closed because of the threat posed by the fire, the fire department said.

The fire has already damaged two commercial properties, and crews are working to contain the fire with limited visibility for aircraft.

Meanwhile, in Northern California, the Point Fire in Sonoma County has burned over 1,000 acres and destroyed structures. 

Hania Aamir turns into a diva in new Eid transition video: Watch

Hania Aamir turns into a diva in new Eid transition video: Watch
Ben Aflleck spends Father's Day with Jennifer Garner after JLO's heartfelt tribute

Ben Aflleck spends Father's Day with Jennifer Garner after JLO's heartfelt tribute
Ukrainian federation displays war-damaged stadium ahead of Euro 2024 match

Ukrainian federation displays war-damaged stadium ahead of Euro 2024 match
Kylian Mbappe urges young people to vote: ‘Realise importance of situation’

Kylian Mbappe urges young people to vote: ‘Realise importance of situation’

World News

Kylian Mbappe urges young people to vote: ‘Realise importance of situation’
Ukrainian federation displays war-damaged stadium ahead of Euro 2024 match
Kylian Mbappe urges young people to vote: ‘Realise importance of situation’
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu disbands war cabinet amid internal disputes
Kylian Mbappe urges young people to vote: ‘Realise importance of situation’
Narendra Modi extends ‘greetings on Eid ul Adha’
Kylian Mbappe urges young people to vote: ‘Realise importance of situation’
India’s train collision leaves 8 dead, dozens injured
Kylian Mbappe urges young people to vote: ‘Realise importance of situation’
US heatwave to bring 'dangerously hot conditions' to millions
Kylian Mbappe urges young people to vote: ‘Realise importance of situation’
Australian PM Albanese to meet Chinese Premier Li for trade talks
Kylian Mbappe urges young people to vote: ‘Realise importance of situation’
Poland amusement park leaves 28 people hanging UPSIDE DOWN: Video
Kylian Mbappe urges young people to vote: ‘Realise importance of situation’
Fourteen Jordanians dead and 17 missing during hajj
Kylian Mbappe urges young people to vote: ‘Realise importance of situation’
Mark Zuckerberg celebrates Father's Day with heartfelt social media post
Kylian Mbappe urges young people to vote: ‘Realise importance of situation’
Elon Musk's concerns on EVMs gain support from Rahul Gandhi
Kylian Mbappe urges young people to vote: ‘Realise importance of situation’
Israel announces daily ‘tactical pause’ to increase Gaza aid
Kylian Mbappe urges young people to vote: ‘Realise importance of situation’
Deadly explosion in Gaza kills eight Israeli soldiers