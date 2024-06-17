Massive ‘Post Fire’ burns 15,000 acres in Los Angeles County

A massive wildfire in Los Angeles County, named the Post Fire, has burned nearly 15,000 acres and forced the evacuation of hundreds of people from Hungry Valley Park.
The fire started on Saturday afternoon in Gorman and is currently 8% contained, according to Cal Fire.
Cal Fire has deployed 400 personnel, 70 engines, and two dozers to combat the blaze.
Meanwhile, numerous firefighting air tankers are also being used as conditions allow.
The National Weather Service in Los Angeles has warned of wind gusts reaching up to 60 to 70 mph, which could further fuel the flames.
A red flag warning is in effect for the I-5 corridor in Los Angeles County and the Ventura County mountains until 5:00 p.m. Monday.
However, evacuation orders are in place for areas west of Interstate 5 between Pyramid Lake and Gorman, while warnings are in effect for areas south of Pyramid Lake between Old Ridge Route and the Los Angeles County line.
Pyramid Lake is also closed because of the threat posed by the fire, the fire department said.
The fire has already damaged two commercial properties, and crews are working to contain the fire with limited visibility for aircraft.
Meanwhile, in Northern California, the Point Fire in Sonoma County has burned over 1,000 acres and destroyed structures.