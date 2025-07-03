Google minimises Pixel 6a battery life with significant Android 16 update

Google has officially announced the Battery Performance Programme for the Pixel 6a.
As a part of this programme, all Pixel 6a users will get a significant update to Android 16.
Previously, the Alphabet-owned firm had already launched the latest iteration of the Android operating system (OS) for its devices from the Pixel 6 to the Pixel 9 series, but the Pixel 6a was not a part of that update.
Android 16 update for the Pixel 6a
Kicking off from July 8, Google will introduce Android 16 as a mandatory update to Pixel 6a devices labelled “Impacted Devices” to minimise battery overheating risks, aiming to prevent users from explosions.
The update will allow critical battery management features on the Pixel 6a. After the Android 16 launch, Google will minimise the battery capacity and charging performance of the phone once it completes 400 charge cycles.
However, until the battery crosses this threshold, battery-related modifications and a range of features will remain inactive.
Pixel 6a devices labelled as “Impacted” will get a reminder at 375 charge cycles, displaying minimised charging speed, battery capacity, and temporary battery indicator fluctuations.
All the eligible users under the Battery Performance Programme can select free repairs, cash compensation, or a Google Store discount.