Amazon set to phase out ‘Freevee’ streaming service in August

Amazon will officially shut down its stand-alone Freevee app in August 2025.
The company’s complete catalogue will be incorporated into Prime Video, including series, movies, live FAST channels, and Freevee Originals.
The decision follows Amazon’s November 2024 disclosure that the Freevee brand would be “phased out.”
Amazon users launching the Freevee app will now receive a banner announcing that “Prime Video is the new exclusive home for Freevee TV shows, movies, and live TV,” and prompting users to install Prime Video and sign in with their accounts.
At that time, Amazon highlighted that there would be no significant tweak to the content accessible for the Prime members, while non-Prime viewers would enjoy a comprehensive series of free, ad-supported entertainment.
Amazon's streaming footprint is simplified by consolidating Freevee into Prime Video.
Rather than marketing and maintaining two different services, one subscriptions-based, the other ad-supported, the firm will now show all of its video offerings in one place, with labelled “Watch for Free” tiles with subscription content and rental titles.
For those unaware, Freevee, originally released in 2019 as IMDb TV and rebranded in 2022, runs in different countries, including the US, UK, Germany, and Austria.