WhatsApp to launch free broadcast message trial for businesses
WhatsApp is working on a feature to offer businesses credits for broadcasting messages.

The feature involves a trial program where eligible businesses will receive a limited number of free broadcast messages credits each month.

As per WABetaInfo, these credits will allow them to send extra broadcast messages to customers without having to pay for a subscription immediately.

Once a business joins the WhatsApp trial program, it will last for six months.

Source: WABetaInfo
Throughout this period, the business will receive a fix number of free broadcast message credits each month.

This will help them test the feature over time and see how it helps in communicating with customers.

However, the trial is only for broadcast messages and normal personal messaging between the business and individual customers will still work as it always has and is not part of the trial.

On top of that, WhatsApp trial program won't be available to every business as might only be available in selected countries or to certain businesses that meet WhatsApp's conditions.

Also WhatsApp can change the rules or stop the program at any time without even informing the business so any business joining the trial should keep in mind that it could be stopped suddenly without any notice.

However, this feature is under development and it will be available to all Android users in the future updates.

