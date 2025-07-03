OpenAI denies partnership with Robinhood for stock tokens

The tech giant has advised customer to be careful as it denies any affiliation with the stock tokens by Robinhood

OpenAI denies partnership with Robinhood for stock tokens
OpenAI denies partnership with Robinhood for stock tokens

OpenAI has put an end to collaboration speculation with Robinhood for the stock tokens.

On Wednesday, July 2, the tech giant made it clear that the financial services company's sale of "OpenAI tokens" will not give consumers equity in the firm.

Turning to their X account, the ChatGPT parent company penned, "We did not partner with Robinhood, were not involved in this, and do not endorse it. Any transfer of OpenAI equity requires our approval—we did not approve any transfer."

This update came after the fintech announced earlier this week that it would start selling their supposed tokenised shares of OpenAI, SpaceX and other private companies.

Robinhood shared that the launch represents an attempt to give everyday people exposure to equity in the world's most valuable private companies via blockchain. 

Hours after the major announcement, the trading platform's stock price surged to an all-time high.

However, stocks in private companies like OpenAI and SpaceX are not available to the public, as that's what makes them private.

These high-end companies sell shares to investors of their own choosing.

In response, a Robinhood rep said the stock token giveaway was a "limited" offer made possible by their investment in a special company, without naming it.

Read more : Sci-Tech
Microsoft announces largest layoff in years with 9,000 global job cuts
Microsoft announces largest layoff in years with 9,000 global job cuts
Tech giant Microsoft announces layoffs of 4% of global workforce in ongoing organisational changes
Honor unveils ‘world’s thinnest’ foldable Magic V5
Honor unveils ‘world’s thinnest’ foldable Magic V5
Honor Magic V5 is packed with a 5,820mAh battery, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM
Google uses Doodle to promote ‘AI Mode:’ What is it?
Google uses Doodle to promote ‘AI Mode:’ What is it?
Google's AI Mode offers the company’s chatbot-like experience for complex user questions
Google Photos receives Photo view with light mode and improved menus
Google Photos receives Photo view with light mode and improved menus
With this design update, Google brings a lighter look, smoother controls, simplified access to details for iOS users
Meta adds game changing AI features to WhatsApp Business
Meta adds game changing AI features to WhatsApp Business
WhatsApp Business launches key AI features to make the messaging platform more profitable
Nothing Phone 3 launches with 5,150mAh battery: Check specs, price
Nothing Phone 3 launches with 5,150mAh battery: Check specs, price
Nothing phone 3 includes 12/16GB RAM and 256/512GB storage, providing an ample amount of storage for media files
Mark Zuckerberg reveals launch of 'Meta Superintelligence Labs' groups
Mark Zuckerberg reveals launch of 'Meta Superintelligence Labs' groups
Former CEO Alexandr Wang of Scale AI will head up the 'Meta Superintelligence Labs' as the company’s chief AI officer
Instagram now allows users to share Spotify songs with sound to Stories
Instagram now allows users to share Spotify songs with sound to Stories
Instagram has also improved visual storytelling by rolling out the latest font to Stories and Reels
Apple plans to use OpenAI, Anthropic for Siri AI upgrade: Report
Apple plans to use OpenAI, Anthropic for Siri AI upgrade: Report
Apple has reportedly asked these companies to train their models to operate on the company’s private servers
WhatsApp to let users switch between multiple accounts on one device
WhatsApp to let users switch between multiple accounts on one device
WhatsApp is offering two options for users to add a new account without the need for extra apps or devices
Spotify redesigns Discover Weekly playlist for the first time in a decade
Spotify redesigns Discover Weekly playlist for the first time in a decade
Spotify has announced a major update to its Discover Weekly playlist that provides listening recommendations to users
Humanoid robots struggle to play 3v3 football in China: Watch
Humanoid robots struggle to play 3v3 football in China: Watch
Humanoid robots compete in ROBO League in China ahead of World Humanoid Robot Games