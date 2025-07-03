Google rolls out Veo 3 to all Pro Gemini subscribers worldwide

Google's most advanced AI video model has been announced for users all over the world

Google's latest video generation model, Veo 3, has been rolled out worldwide in the Gemini app for AI Pro subscribers.

On Wednesday, July 2, Josh Woodward, the tech giant's executive, announced that subscribers in "India, Indonesia, all of Europe, and more are starting to get access to create videos right now."

Around 159 countries are included in the list, which will now have the new video-generating update.

Announced at I/O 2025 in May, Veo 3 can generate videos with audio like dialogue, background noise, nature sounds, and more.

Veo 3 was first announced for AI Ultra subscribers, who pay $249.99 per month, and Google brought it to the AI Pro, who deal with the price tag of $19.99 tier with Veo 3 Fast in June.

The Gemini app will allow Pro subscribers to generate three Veo 3 Fast videos per day; after the limit is reached, users will be guided back to Veo 2.

Google also revealed that there are now "fewer blocks when generating."

Notably, Veo 3 brings significant upgrades over its predecessor, Veo 2. 

These include enhanced motion and character consistency, better visual fidelity, and support for native audio generation.

