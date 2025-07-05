WhatsApp to add 'draft message' filter for easier unsent chat search

WhatsApp is working on a feature to search for draft messages through a preset chat list.

WhatsApp had already added a green label to show messages that were typed but not sent.

Still, it was hard for users to find these unsent messages, especially if there were many chats or the draft was old, as per WABetaInfo.

This new feature will create a separate "draft list" inside the chats tab which will help users easily find and view all unsent chats without wasting time searching.

Source: WABetaInfo
On top of that, WhatsApp will let users decide if they want to use the new draft filter or not.

They can add it to their chats tab or remove it anytime from the chat list settings and can bring it back later.

However this feature is under development and it will be available to all iOS users in the future updates.

In addition to this, WhatsApp is working on a feature to offer businesses credits for broadcasting messages.

The feature involves a trial program where eligible businesses will receive a limited number of free broadcast messages credits each month.

These credits will allow them to send extra broadcast messages to customers without having to pay for a subscription immediately.

