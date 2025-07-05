US, China to begin TikTok talks as Trump claims deal 'pretty much' done

Donald Trump has said he will start talking to China on Monday or Tuesday about a possible TikTok deal.

According to The Guardian, the United States president said the US “pretty much” had a deal on the sale of the TikTok short-video app.

“I think we’re gonna start Monday or Tuesday ... talking to China – perhaps President Xi or one of his representatives – but we would, we pretty much have a deal,” Trump told reporters on Air Force One on Friday.

Trump also said he might visit Xi Jinping in China or the Chinese leader may visit the US.

The two leaders last month invited each other to visit their respective countries.

Trump last month also extended a deadline to 17 September for China-based ByteDance to divest the US assets of TikTok, a social media app with 170 million users in the US.

A deal had been in the works this spring to spin off TikTok’s US operations into a new US-based firm, majority-owned and operated by US investors, but it was put on hold after China indicated it would not approve it following Trump’s announcements of steep tariffs on Chinese goods.

Trump said on Friday the US would probably have to get a deal approved by China.

