Head coach Gary Kirsten criticizes 'lack of unity' in Pakistan cricket team

In a scathing critique, Pakistan cricket team's head coach, Gary Kirsten, has expressed deep disappointment over the lack of unity within the team.
Kirsten's comments come in the wake of Pakistan's group stage exit from the ongoing T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies.
Entering the tournament as runners-up from the previous edition, Pakistan delivered one of their poorest performances in recent years.
They ended their campaign with a consolation win over Ireland after suffering a shocking loss to newcomers USA and a defeat to rivals India.
Kirsten remarked, "There's no unity in Pakistan's team. They call it a team, but it isn't a team. They aren't supporting each other; everyone is separated, left and right. I've worked with many teams, but I've never seen such a situation," as per local media.
Kirsten, who guided India to an ODI World Cup triumph in 2011, didn't hold back in his assessment.
He reportedly expressed his displeasure over the fitness levels of the players and noted that the team lags in skill compared to other international sides.
After Pakistan's defeat to India, Kirsten attributed the loss to poor decision-making. "Disappointing loss, that's for sure," he said.
He added, "I knew 120 was not going to be an easy target. If India got only 120, it was always going to be not the easiest. But I think we had the game at 72 for 2 with six or seven overs left. Disappointing not to get across the line from the position we got ourselves into."