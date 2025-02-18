King Felipe gives new update on Princess Leonor’s naval training

King Felipe is providing latest update on Princess Leonor’s naval training journey!
In a new post from the official Instagram handle of the Spanish Royal Family, the Monarch of Spain gave a new update on his elder daughter’s naval journey which is currently on its first stopover in Latin America.
The King also shared a carousel of photos from the latest activity of the Princess in Brazil.
“On her first stopover in Latin America, and the only one in Brazil, the Princess of Asturias and the rest of the midshipmen of the Training Ship Juan Sebastián de Elcano, together with another formation of the Brazilian Navy, have participated in a floral offering to the fallen of both Armed Forces at the Fort of Santa María in Salvador (Bahia),” Felipe briefed about Princess Leonor.
The caption added, “This initiative is part of the programme of events to commemorate the 400th anniversary of the recovery of Salvador de Bahia from the Dutch by a combined Spanish-Portuguese fleet.”
In the slides, the snaps featured the beautiful Princess dressed in spotless white navy uniform as she participated in the floral offering along with her fellow trainees.
This update comes after the Spanish Royal Family shared that King Felipe and Queen Letizia made a joint-appearance and preside over the second meeting of the Royal Patronage of the Gallery of the Royal Collections.