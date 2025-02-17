Sports

João Fonseca: Youngest Brazilian to win ATP Tour title after ‘dream’ win

Fonseca's 'unbelievable’ win sparks reaction from Carlos Alcaraz and Andy Murray

  • February 17, 2025


Teenage, João Fonseca, created a history after after beating Francisco Cerundolo to claim his first Argentina Open trophy and become the youngest Brazilian to ATP Tour singles title.

According to BBC, Fonseca outshines Cerundolo 6-4, 7-6 (7-1) in front of a boisterous Buenos Aires crowd on Monday, February 17, 2025.

Fonseca, during his on-court interview after winning the match, expressed, “For me, this (moment) that I’m living is just unbelievable. My real dream is to play tennis. Of course, I want to be No. 1 of course, I want to win slams and titles, but my dream is just to play tennis, and I’m living it.”

“Even in Argentina there are Brazilians cheering for me. That's amazing. I want to thank my friends and sponsors for helping me achieve my dream, to just play tennis,” he added.

Moreover, world number 99 beat the player who was 79 places higher than him to become the 10th youngest champion in ATP Tour history and the first born in 2006 to win a title.

The 18-year-old’s victory sparked a reaction from tennis stars. Carlos Alcaraz called him “impressive,” while three-time Grand Slam winner and former player Andy Murray said he “can't wait for the first Fonseca v. Alcaraz match."

Meanwhile, former German tennis star Boris Becker added, “Watch this young man from Brazil. The sky is the limit..."

Notably, Fonseca is the fourth-youngest player to claim an ATP singles title since 2000, after Japan's Kei Nishikori and Spain's duo Rafael Nadal and Alcaraz.

