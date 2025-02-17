Aidan Hutchinson’s contract in question as Lions prioritize another key player

As the NFL offseason progresses, discussions are increasing about which Detroit Lions players might sign long-term contracts with the team.
Two major players up for contract are Aidan Hutchinson and Jameson Williams.
Both the players performed well during the season, although Hutchinson missed part of the season after suffering a broken left fibula in Week 6.
As per the reports, there are calls for Detroit to delay offering long-term contracts to both Hutchison and Williams for now.
Mike Payton, an NFL analyst suggest that the Detroit Lions should focus on offering a contract extensions to safety Kerby Jospeh instead of Hutchinson and Williams, as per HeavySports.
He explains that since Hutchinson and Williams were first-round draft picks. the Lions can choose to extend their contracts next year using their fifth-year options.
“That way they can have a good season and maximize their profits. Right now the Lions would not be offering them top-dollar based on those factors,” Payton added.
Payton points out that Kyle Hamilton, an All-Pro safety for the Baltimore Ravens is up for a contract extensions and is expected to become the highest-paid safety in the NFL.
If the Lions finalize a deal with Kerby Joseph before Hamilton signs, they could secure Joseph for a lower cost.