Sports

Irish jockey Michael O'Sullivan dies at age 24 after tragic fall

Michael O'Sullivan had been in a medically induced coma in the intensive care unit at Cork University Hospital

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 16, 2025
Irish jockey Michael OSullivan dies at age 24 after tragic fall at Thurles
Irish jockey Michael O'Sullivan dies at age 24 after tragic fall at Thurles

Irish jockey Michael O'Sullivan passed away on Sunday, February 16, due to injuries he sustained from a fall while racing at Thurles, Ireland.

As per BBC Sports, the 24-year-old player had been in a medically induced coma in the intensive care unit at Cork University Hospital since the accident on February 6.

The news was confirmed in a statement by the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board's (IHRB) chief medical officer, Dr Jennifer Pugh.

The statement reads, "Michael sadly passed away in the early hours of Sunday morning surrounded by his loving family in Cork University Hospital.”

"We extend our appreciation to the multidisciplinary teams who provided the best of medical care to Michael, both on the racecourse and in Cork University Hospital,” the statement continued.

The statement further added, “Michael's family would like to reiterate their gratefulness for all the support they have received in the last couple of days and express their appreciation to the local community and racing family. The O'Sullivan family have asked for privacy at this time."

Michael was riding a horse for trainer when he fell at the final fence during the Racing Again February 20th Handicap Chase.

As per the outlet, he was one of three jockeys who fell at that point in the race.

After the fall, he received medical attention on the track at Thurles before being airlifted to the hospital for further treatment. 

Irish jockey Michael O'Sullivan dies at age 24 after tragic fall

Irish jockey Michael O'Sullivan dies at age 24 after tragic fall

David Harbour jumps on dating bandwagon amid Lily Allen split rumors

David Harbour jumps on dating bandwagon amid Lily Allen split rumors

Ronaldo Nazário drops bombshell on his 'worst' ever teammate

Ronaldo Nazário drops bombshell on his 'worst' ever teammate
Princess Iman of Jordan welcomes first baby with husband Jameel

Princess Iman of Jordan welcomes first baby with husband Jameel

Ronaldo Nazário drops bombshell on his 'worst' ever teammate
Ronaldo Nazário drops bombshell on his 'worst' ever teammate
Virat Kohli’s heartfelt gift to Kevin Pietersen’s son melts hearts online
Virat Kohli’s heartfelt gift to Kevin Pietersen’s son melts hearts online
Jannik Sinner’s three-month ban sparks outrage from Nick Kyrgios
Jannik Sinner’s three-month ban sparks outrage from Nick Kyrgios
Jannik Sinner hit with three-month doping ban
Jannik Sinner hit with three-month doping ban
Patrick Mahomes faces major blow following Super Bowl LIX setback
Patrick Mahomes faces major blow following Super Bowl LIX setback
Emma Raducanu secures wildcard for Dubai amid longest losing streak
Emma Raducanu secures wildcard for Dubai amid longest losing streak
Travis Kelce announces major update on retirement decision
Travis Kelce announces major update on retirement decision
Manchester City Akanji to not play Madrid and Liverpool games
Manchester City Akanji to not play Madrid and Liverpool games
Alcaraz at odds with coach Ferrero on Australian Open loss to Djokovic
Alcaraz at odds with coach Ferrero on Australian Open loss to Djokovic
Raphael Varane reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's secret to success
Raphael Varane reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's secret to success
Jos Buttler fires back at critics questioning England’s preparation in India
Jos Buttler fires back at critics questioning England’s preparation in India
Travis Kelce opens up about Super Bowl LIX loss to Eagles
Travis Kelce opens up about Super Bowl LIX loss to Eagles