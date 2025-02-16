Irish jockey Michael O'Sullivan dies at age 24 after tragic fall

Irish jockey Michael O'Sullivan passed away on Sunday, February 16, due to injuries he sustained from a fall while racing at Thurles, Ireland.
As per BBC Sports, the 24-year-old player had been in a medically induced coma in the intensive care unit at Cork University Hospital since the accident on February 6.
The news was confirmed in a statement by the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board's (IHRB) chief medical officer, Dr Jennifer Pugh.
The statement reads, "Michael sadly passed away in the early hours of Sunday morning surrounded by his loving family in Cork University Hospital.”
"We extend our appreciation to the multidisciplinary teams who provided the best of medical care to Michael, both on the racecourse and in Cork University Hospital,” the statement continued.
The statement further added, “Michael's family would like to reiterate their gratefulness for all the support they have received in the last couple of days and express their appreciation to the local community and racing family. The O'Sullivan family have asked for privacy at this time."
Michael was riding a horse for trainer when he fell at the final fence during the Racing Again February 20th Handicap Chase.
As per the outlet, he was one of three jockeys who fell at that point in the race.
After the fall, he received medical attention on the track at Thurles before being airlifted to the hospital for further treatment.