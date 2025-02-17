Cristiano Ronaldo ‘perfect coach’ for Kylian Mbappe?

Sports

Teddy Sheringham praises Cristiano Ronaldo as a 'phenomenal goal scorer'

  February 17, 2025
Former English striker Teddy Sheringham believes Cristiano Ronaldo could become a “perfect coach” for Kylian Mbappe.

According to Sportskeeda, English football manager in an interview with Finaria noted that both Ronaldo and Mbappe have similar styles, and the young Frenchman could seek guidance from the five-time Ballon d’Or award winner.

He said, “It's interesting that he says that he (Cristiano Ronaldo) would be the perfect coach for Mbappe because obviously, he turned from a flimsy little tricky little winger to a phenomenal goal scorer. I wouldn’t say that he’s a centre-forward goal scorer, which makes it more phenomenal, how many goals he scored over the last 20 years.”

He also noted that the 40-year-old scores all sorts of goals: right foot, left foot, long range, short range, angles, free kicks, and headers, which was unimaginable 23 years ago.

Former Manchester United player added, “Mbappe's not really a centre forward, is he? He doesn't stand up there like Michael Owen or Robbie Fowler, poaching goals. He plays on the left wing and cuts in, a bit like Thierry Henry. He scores his goals like that. Phenomenal players."

"So perhaps he could teach Mbappe something, but I'm sure he'd want to be standing on the touchline, as a striker coach like I was. I bet he wouldn't do it for the money that I got at West Ham. He could probably teach the boys at Manchester United a thing or two as well,” he continued.

Furthermore, Ronaldo previously expressed that if he were in Real Madrid, he would teach Mbappe “to play as a nine” as the 26-year-old struggled during the first season while playing in a central role instead of as a left forward.

