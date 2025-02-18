Sports

Novak Djokovic criticises 'favouritism' ban against Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner accepted a 3-month ban from tennis to settle his doping case with WADA

  • by Web Desk
  • February 18, 2025
Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic takes a dig at the 3-month ban on Jannik Sinner after failing two doping tests.

According to The Standard, the 24-time Grand Slam champion sparks controversy after he claimed that many players believe that only a three-month ban on the world No. 1 shows “favouritism."

Speaking at the Qatar Open, the Paris Olympics gold medallist said, “There's a majority of the players that I've talked to in the locker room, not just in the last few days, but also in the last few months, that are not happy with the way this whole process has been handled. A majority of the players don't feel it's fair. A majority of the players feel like there is favouritism happening.

“It appears that you can almost affect the outcome if you are a top player, if you have access to the top lawyers... Simona Halep and Tara Moore and some other players that are maybe less known that have been struggling to resolve their cases for years, or have got the ban for years,” he noted.

The 37-year-old emphasised that there are so many inconsistencies between the cases, and it is a “ripe time” for players to address the system because the system and the structure obviously “don't work, anti-doping, it's obvious.”

Furthermore, this came after Sinner reached a settelment with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) over failing into two doping tests in March 2024.

