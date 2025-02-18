Cristiano Ronaldo earns Benni McCarthy's ‘gratitude’ for THIS secret reason

Benni McCarthy praises Cristiano Ronaldo and reveals the secret reason for which he will forever remain “grateful” to him.
According to The Mirror, the former Manchester United coach who worked with CR7 during his time in the club declared him the “greatest of all times” and slammed the “youngsters” of the club for not taking full advantage of “his regime, his methods, and his approach to staying as sharp and in shape as he is.”
At the launch of Gaffer of all Accas, he told Ladbrokes, “"You know what? It was brilliant working with Cristiano Ronaldo. It was brilliant because you've got a guy who knows football inside out. He became the greatest player of all time in my view, I don't speak for everyone else.”
“So it was genuinely so nice to just see the drive and determination he still had at his age, you know, especially compared to the younger players around him,” he added.
He also revealed that the five-time Ballon d’Or award winner always “trained well” and backed him with the young players and told them, “Take note because Benni knows what he's talking about.”
McCarthy expressed, “So I'll forever be grateful for him for backing me in that sense because it got all the younger players on board. He was the one that gave that stamp of approval when we worked in training, when we were doing finishing drills and just working on our depth in front of goal. And I got the stamp of approval from him about the things that we were doing.”
Furthermore, Ronaldo worked with McCarthy during his second tenure (2021-2022) with Manchester United; before that, he represented the club for six years from 2003 to 2009.